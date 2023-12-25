It’s the final edition of 2023. An extra present for you all. A Christmas miracle, some are calling it. Anyway, here we go.

1) Can Missouri basketball be fixed? Depends what you mean by fixed. They can be better than they’ve been for sure. Dennis Gates talked a lot about the three-point shooting in the loss to Illinois and that’s the most obvious area you’d expect the Tigers to improve. They may not be the best shooting team in the country, but they should certainly be better than this.

In the last four games, the Tigers have had three of their four worst three-point percentages of the year (the exception was a 50% effort against Seton Hall that didn't matter because Mizzou gave up 93 points).

The biggest issue has been Noah Carter. After scoring in double figures in seven of the first eight games, he’s been held under ten in four straight. He is averaging 8.25 points over the last four while shooting 9/40 from the field and 2/18 from three. I don’t mean to put it all on one guy, but when you come into the year expecting a guy to reliably be one of your top three offensive players and he goes through a stretch like that, it’s gonna be rough.

Overall, Mizzou isn’t a bad three point shooting team. They’re shooting 35% for the season, which is considerably better than the 31.8% their opponents are shooting. They are 98th in the country in three-point percentage. Last season, Mizzou shot 36% and was 78th in the country. So they’re making exactly one fewer three out of every 100 attempts, or about one less every four games. They’ve shot at least 33% from three in every game but two. Those two? Illinois and Memphis. No wonder they got blown out.

There are other problems, obviously. They’re still getting killed on the glass, the defense doesn’t seem particularly good, the ball movement isn’t what it was last year. Which is why I said they can be better…but I don’t think they can be what they were last year. I don’t think you can realistically have discussions about the NCAA Tournament at this point in time. A turnaround now means winning enough to get in the NIT. You’re going to have to be close to .500 in the SEC just to achieve that after an 8-5 non-conference. It won’t be easy. Anything beyond that seems a bit unrealistic at this point.

2) Let’s talk about the freshmen. They’re actually having pretty good first seasons. Consider this.