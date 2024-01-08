1) So you may have heard Missouri needs a new defensive coordinator. Friday night was yet another reminder that if you look at college sports as anything other than a stone-cold business you're going to be disappointed. First of all, I know that's hard for a lot of people. Looking at sports in general is hard for us. We want to believe the most important thing is the game. It's the competition. It's what we all did as kids with our friends in the street or on the playground or in a youth league. You want to win damn it. And you put it all on the line for the team you're a part of. Whole above self, greater good, all that.

And then one of the guys who helped lead your school to one of its best seasons ever and talked about the brotherhood and how he never thought about going anywhere else ups and leaves for another school in your own conference and that kind of rips all those illusions away. The coaches, the players, everybody that represents the team you cheer for, the truth is most of them would represent another team if it made sense for them. You can't imagine ever cheering for anyone but Mizzou, but most of them? They wouldn't have a problem playing for or coaching for another school. And there's really nothing wrong with that. Because we all do the same in our careers. You might work for American Family, but if State Farm gave you a better deal in a better place for your family, you'd take it. I went to Missouri, but if somebody offered me a better gig covering another team, I'd do it (or at least I would have at one point; now I'm too old and entrenched here to really think about it). And as hard as it is for us to wrap our heads around, it's a job for them. It's not a passion or a love for the school. It's not devotion to a specific program. It's a job. Don't get me wrong, some come to love a place or a program or a fanbase and some make it home forever. But a lot don't.

And that's okay because the lack of loyalty goes both ways. If Missouri got worse on defense next year and that's the reason they lost more games than you expected them to or the reason they missed the playoff, many would be screaming for Blake Baker's job. And who knows, maybe they'd get it. The vast majority of coaches are on (in effect) one year contracts. We can't ask them for loyalty and give them none in return.

Now, does that mean I think Baker handled his departure perfectly? No. Tweeting out the Wolf of Wall Street GIF, telling reporters before the Cotton Bowl he never considered going anywhere else set him up to look bad. Had he simply signed the extension, talked about how he appreciated what Mizzou and Eli Drinkwitz have done for him and his desire to finish the season out the right way with a win over Ohio State, there's probably a little less aggravation when he leaves. In the end, I understand why Baker did what he did, but also think it's fair game for him to take some heat from Missouri fans.