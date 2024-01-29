1) One thing you can't say about Mizzou basketball this year is that it's inconsistent. Unfortunately, that's not a positive. The Tigers have been remarkably consistent for the last six weeks. Since December 9, Mizzou has played 11 games. It has lost ten of them. The ten losses have come by a combined 105 points, 10.5 per game for you non-math majors. But somehow, they've almost all felt closer than that (Florida and Illinois being exceptions). Missouri can't close. In seven SEC games, they've been outscored by 32 points after the under 8 TV timeout. That's an average of 4.5 points per game in the final 20% of the game. Last year, Mizzou was 13-3 in games decided by single digits. This year, the Tigers are 3-7, including six consecutive losses. Close doesn't count in sports. That margin is the difference between a team that won 25 games and went to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and one that is going to finish under .500 and will almost certainly be playing on Wednesday night in the SEC Tournament in Nashville. If Mizzou continues its current pace, it will end up 5-11 in single-digit games. That's eight games worse than last year. It won't account for the entire difference in the two seasons, but it will account for the vast majority of it.

2) This week will determine just how low the depths could sink. Missouri hosts Arkansas on Wednesday and travels to Vanderbilt on Saturday. Those two teams are a combined 15-24 overall and 1-13 in SEC play. Neither of them is going anywhere Missouri isn't going. These are the two best chances Missouri has at a conference win. If the Tigers could get these two, who knows, you might have a little confidence and even figure out a way to pick up two or three more in the back half of the schedule. If not, 0-18 is in play. I do not think it is likely, but if you're not going to beat an Arkansas team that has lost its three road games by an average of 19.3 points or a Vanderbilt team whose best win is Dartmouth (no, for real) then who are you going to beat? If this were a pro team, we'd be at the point of the season where we're all begging for them to tank to draft Victor Wenbenyama. Of course, this is college sports and there's no reward for being historically bad. So you might as well try to win as many as you can. 3) At this point, everyone is already looking toward next year.