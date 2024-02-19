Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning presented by Will Ga...
1) I went back and forth on where to start a few times this week. I try to keep a list of things I might want to write about throughout the week so I didn't forget any. Last Wednesday evening, the first topic I wrote down was the shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.Initially I thought that's what I'd start with. Felt like I had to. I wavered a few times because you are here for Mizzou information and because when you talk about topics like this you have to be careful not to offend people. And in the end I settled on this: That's exactly why I SHOULD start with it.
Maybe it's okay for us to have uncomfortable conversations. In fact, maybe it's not only okay, maybe it's necessary and it's about damn time. The first thing I'll say in this conversation is that I don't have answers. If I did, I wouldn't be writing about it on an Internet message board. I'd be doing something a whole hell of a lot more important. If there was some simple way to make things like the parade shooting stop, I assume somebody would have already done it. So I'm not trying to tell anyone I know what the right thing to do is or how to handle it. The only clear thing is whatever we've been doing in this country sure as hell isn't working. So maybe we could try something else. Literally anything else.
Because last Wednesday, a few hundred thousand people who happen to cheer for the team I have cheered for my whole life--many of whom live in the city in which I grew up--woke up and thought "Today's going to be a day I'm going to remember for the rest of my life." It's the same way I woke up one day in November 2015 when I took my two sons (18 and 13 at the time) and met friends and my sister and my mom at the Royals World Series parade. The parade itself is nothing special. In fact, it's pretty boring. But it wasn't about the parade and it wasn't about seeing the players and coaches who brought all of us who were there that day so much joy. It was about doing this thing with hundreds of thousands of other people who were all there for the same reason we were. It was about sharing the joy that team had brought us over the last month with all of these people we didn't know, had never seen before and mostly would never see again. I'm not good at meeting new people. If I can avoid interacting with people, I pretty much always do. But sports changes that. If we're wearing the same colors on game day, you and I, we have a bond. We want the same things. We share the same experiences. And I may never know your name and you may never know mine, but we may nod at each other in a crowd or exchange a "Go Chiefs" or "M-I-Z" as we pass on the street. And for those few seconds we share something.
That's what Wednesday was supposed to be. It was supposed to be families and friends sharing this experience they were never going to forget. It was supposed to be strangers being friends for a few hours. It was supposed to be people putting aside all the stuff they disagree about to share the one thing every one of them can agree on. It was supposed to be mothers and fathers creating this memory with their children that none of them would ever forget. At least that last part came true. None of them are ever going to forget it.
How can we make sure it doesn't happen again? Can we even do anything to keep it from happening again? I don't know. Nobody else seems to know either. Because every time we talk about it, it just becomes about which box you check when you go to fill out a ballot and who's morally superior and who's trying to tell other people what to do. Sadly, I'm sure that's what this thread will become too. I'm not trying to take it there. I'm not particularly interested in another pointless argument about it. I'm just ****ing sad. Sad that somebody died 50 feet from the spot my son and I stood for the first day of the NFL Draft last April. Sad that a mom didn't get to go home and scroll through the pictures on her phone of this magical day she had with her kids like the one I had in 2015. Sad that those kids will forever remember last Wednesday as the worst day in their lives instead of the best. Sad that it happened in my home town in a place that's given me so many good memories.
I wish I had an answer. I wish anybody had an answer. More than that, I wish we were capable of talking about how we come up with that answer. Because last week wasn't about a parade or Kansas City or Chiefs fans. Last week was just the latest chapter in a book that never ends. It's a story that's been written in countless cities about countless people. And we read it and we get mad about it and then we turn on each other and we move on. Until the next one.
This time, the next one was right here at home. That doesn't make it worse than all the rest. It just makes it resonate a little more. There will be another one soon and this one will fade into the background. We'll just move on and accept this is how things are now. Some will probably be mad I brought it up here. And in the end, that's why I brought it up here. Because not bringing it up and trying to make sure nobody's uncomfortable with the conversation doesn't work. So, what the hell? Let's try something different.
2) There's no good way to transition from that so I won't try to do it well. On Sunday, we broke the news that Sam Horn had Tommy John surgery and will miss this baseball season, this football season and maybe even next baseball season. For Horn, it sucks. Here's a kid who came in as one of the top 100 high school football players in the country who has thrown all of eight passes in his first three years. He stepped on the pitcher's mound and threw 98 miles an hour the first time we saw him and he's faced 17 batters in his first two seasons. He may still be an NFL quarterback or a MLB pitcher, but that's all certainly in a little more doubt now than it was a week ago.
For Missouri, it's obviously not great either. Gabarri Johnson, Jake Garcia and Dylan Liable all transferred this winter because they weren't going to beat out Brady Cook and they probably weren't going to beat out Horn. Mizzou's depth chart currently consists of Cook, true freshman Aidan Glover and walk-ons Tommy Lock and Harold Blood. They'll go find someone in the portal in May. The real question is who. Obviously we don't know because we don't know who will be available. But the profile is this: Find a guy with potential who needs a new place to try to fulfill it. Someone with at least three years left to play. He comes in, learns under Cook for a year and then has a chance to be the next starting quarterback for two seasons. He needs to be ready enough that he can play if Cook gets hurt for a play or a series or a game or a month. But he also has to understand he's not the starter if everything goes according to plan. He has to be willing to sit for a year before he fights for the starting job. There will be quite a few guys like this available in two-and-a-half months. Missouri will land one and hopefully we don't know if it's the right one for another year-and-a-half.
3) The latest episode of "How will Missouri lose a basketball game?" aired on Saturday night from Oxford, MS. The Tigers took a 10-point lead on Ole Miss and were playing the best game they'd played in more than a month. Then it all fell apart.
