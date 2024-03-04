1) It's pretty much officially the worst season in Mizzou basketball history. Theoretically, the men or the women (or both, I guess) could make a miracle run at the conference tournament and change that. But we live in reality where that's not going to happen. The two teams have combined for 27 consecutive losses in league play. The combined record is 19-39 overall and 2-30 in SEC play. Both are going to be the 14 seeds in the conference tournament; the women start Wednesday against Florida, the men next Wednesday, most likely against Georgia or Arkansas.

What's more stunning than the sheer awfulness of the records is how similarly they've gotten here. Both had a bad non-conference loss (Jackson State for the men, Kent State for the women) but offered signs of hope (Pitt and Minnesota for the men, Illinois for the women). They finished the non-conference season with records that nobody's writing home about, but weren't terrible (8-5 for the men, 9-4 for the women). And then they just fell off a cliff. The men haven't won since beating Central Arkansas on December 30. The women haven't won since beating Georgia on January 19. That's six full weeks and 23 tries without a win.

The most recent loss for both crystallized everything. The men fell behind Ole Miss early, trailed by as much as 21, staged a furious rally to make it a one-point game and then fell apart down the stretch, losing 84-78. That game included a 20-3 Ole Miss run to take command. The women led Mississippi State after 53-50 with 5:45 left in the third quarter. The rest of that quarter saw the Bulldogs outscore the Tigers 17-2. MSU led by 12 after three and won 90-75. It's like watching the same terrible movie time after time. You know the monster is hiding in the basement and yet you still open the door and walk down the stairs into the dark thinking just maybe this time it won't be there. Spoiler alert: It's still there. Every time.