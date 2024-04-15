1) The spring football transfer portal window is opening this week. It will remain that way until April 30. (I've seen both Monday and Tuesday as the opening day. It doesn't really matter that much. It's one or the other and tampering has been happening for weeks anyway). There have been reports that it's going to be out of control, the wildest thing we've ever seen. Maybe. There could be some huge names go in. But in terms of sheer volume, there's no way as many players enter now as did in December. That's especially going to be true in the SEC. The conference has a rule that if you transfer in the spring window you can't transfer to another conference school. Most big names in the SEC aren't going to leave for another place. I think most of the players you see leaving SEC schools will be younger guys who made a mistake or are looking for more playing time. That's my expectation at Missouri. We confirmed last week that Kyran Montgomery, Ryan Hoerstkamp and Michael Cox are planning to enter. Montgomery confirmed that with a social media post. I'm sure there will be a few others, but I'm not expecting them to be significant contributors or starters. Of course, surprises wouldn't be surprises if we expected them, so nobody's going to rest easy until the portal closes again.

Advertisement

2) Mizzou is currently sitting at 81 scholarship players by our count. That includes the players listed above already being removed. So Missouri has four open spots and that could grow. I'd term Mizzou's portal activity as aggressive, but selective. Missouri isn't searching for starters necessarily, but it isn't going to take just anybody. They're looking to fill a hole here or there. They don't have that many spots open. So they have to be smart about what they look for. The only thing I'm confident they'll try aggressively to add is another offensive lineman. I'd think it will be an interior player, but a tackle is possible. Cornerback and safety are possible. I think they'll also have a couple "best player available spots" in case someone expresses interest that's just too good to turn down even if you don't necessarily have to have someone at that position. We'll keep you updated on movement in and out. 3) The portal is also still open in basketball for another couple of weeks. There will be more movement on that front. We've written a lot about that already. Portal plan a work in progress Gates talks roster changes I'm expecting three or four more additions to the roster. We ran down some of the most likely candidates and where things stand with them. If you subscribe, you can check that post out here. If you don't, well, you'll read it somewhere or find out eventually. I'd set the over/under for commitments this week at 2.5. Don't ask if I'd take the over or the under. I don't know. That's why it's a good over/under. 4) I've talked with a few people since the end of the basketball season that the offseason has basically become the second season.