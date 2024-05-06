Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning presented by Will Ga...
1) Let's start off with the best thing I saw related to Mizzou sports all week.
That's a note Ennis Rakestraw wrote to his fourth grade teacher. Near the end it says "I hope you're alive because if I make it to be a professional football player I'll talk about you."Mission accomplished. Most of us have no idea how many people it took to get these athletes to where they are today. We don't really think that much about their lives off the field. There are countless Mr. Gammon's out there. They'll never get it, but they deserve as much credit as Eli Drinkwitz and his colleagues for these kids. Often times, maybe more. Credit to Ennis for giving this guy a little bit of it.
2) What happens next in the portal? Mizzou missed out on defensive tackles Damonic Williams and Simeon Barrow this week. Hey, eventually things had to be something less than damn near perfect, right? The question is whether Missouri needs to find the next best DT on its list or whether it can stand pat.
As of now, Kristian Williams and Chris McClellan should be your starters. They're backed up by some combination of Sterling Webb, Sam Williams, Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall. You could potentially throw recent transfer Eddie Kelly in there--someone that follows Georgia Tech told me he really should be more of a defensive tackle than a defensive end, but he's just had trouble keeping enough weight on to consistently play inside in a major conference.
Personally, I think Missouri has enough there. I look at the pursuit of Williams and Barrow more as a "We're right there with a roster we think can make a playoff and chase a championship, so if there's another guy out there that we think might give us even a small edge, we're going to go get him." So if there's another guy like that, sure, go get him. But I don't think you have to go take a defensive tackle just to have another defensive tackle. If the person you add isn't a clear upgrade over at least three or four of the names on that list, I'm not sure it's worth it. Of course, that isn't my call to make so we'll see what happens.
3) The only player I currently know is expected to visit is South Alabama linebacker Khalil Jacobs.
