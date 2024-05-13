Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning presented by Will Ga...
1) We're going to start with softball because how often do we have a chance to start with softball? Missouri earned the No. 7 national seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night. If the Tigers win the regional round, they host Super Regionals next weekend. If they win that, they're in the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2011, which was the third of three consecutive appearances.
Missouri made a run to the SEC Tournament championship game, giving the Tigers eight wins in their last ten games. And they probably needed every one of them. LSU, which Mizzou beat in extra innings in the tournament semifinals on Saturday, was the No. 9 national seed. Had Missouri lost that game, it's not hard to see the two teams switching places and the Tigers having to go on the road for Super Regionals next weekend.
Mizzou has now made the tournament every year in which it has been played under Larissa Anderson. This puts Anderson in the top three of current Mizzou head coaches in my opinion. We'll get to that list later on. But she now has some pressure. Mizzou has advanced out of the regional round just once in her previous four tournaments and hasn't yet made the WCWS. That's now the expectation. I'm not going to call it a failure if Missouri doesn't get there, but I've got no problem calling it a little bit of a letdown. Mizzou isn't a school that's traded in potential titles very often. When you have a team good enough to do it, you've got to take advantage. Especially in a sport where the program has shown that potential in the recent past.
2) What Anderson believes to be her team's greatest strength will be tested in postseason play. In response to a question about the postseason last night, she said what she really liked is that her pitching staff is healthy and rested. Laurin Krings has thrown 117 innings this year. The next two pitchers--Cierra Harrison and Marissa McCann--are right around 100. Then throw in closer Taylor Pannell, who is one save away from tying the Division One record for a season. Contrast that to LSU's Sydney Berzon, who has thrown 187 innings and went for more than 200 pitches in a 14-inning win over Alabama in the SEC Tournament.
Is it better to have one dominant pitcher or multiple pretty good ones? Krings might not be the ace for any of the other top eight teams. But not everyone has as many options as Anderson does either. The last time Mizzou made the WCWS, it happened largely because it had one of the best pitchers in the country taking the circle in Chelsea Thomas. But by the time the Tigers reached Oklahoma City, Thomas was gassed and there were no other options. This team has options...but does it have any individual good enough to get Mizzou to that point?
I'm not saying one is better than the other. Just saying Missouri does it in a little different way than some and it will be interesting to see.
3) I said over the weekend that Jenna Laird made perhaps the best individual play I've seen out of Missouri all year long.
In my opinion, there are probably three other potential nominees for the top Mizzou play. Here they are
We are proud to welcome Will Garrett, Agency Sales Manager of Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance as our partner and sponsor. When you’re looking for in-depth analysis of everything happening at Mizzou, Monday Morning Thoughts is the place to go. When you’re looking for an in-depth review of your insurance policies, Will Garrett is who you need. Born and raised a Tiger fan, Will is proud of his hometown and takes pride in protecting his community, and the people in it. The time to prepare for tomorrow is today. Find Will in his office just south of Faurot Field! Click here to get in touch with Will and start the process.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage