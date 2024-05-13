1) We're going to start with softball because how often do we have a chance to start with softball? Missouri earned the No. 7 national seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night. If the Tigers win the regional round, they host Super Regionals next weekend. If they win that, they're in the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2011, which was the third of three consecutive appearances. Missouri made a run to the SEC Tournament championship game, giving the Tigers eight wins in their last ten games. And they probably needed every one of them. LSU, which Mizzou beat in extra innings in the tournament semifinals on Saturday, was the No. 9 national seed. Had Missouri lost that game, it's not hard to see the two teams switching places and the Tigers having to go on the road for Super Regionals next weekend. Mizzou has now made the tournament every year in which it has been played under Larissa Anderson. This puts Anderson in the top three of current Mizzou head coaches in my opinion. We'll get to that list later on. But she now has some pressure. Mizzou has advanced out of the regional round just once in her previous four tournaments and hasn't yet made the WCWS. That's now the expectation. I'm not going to call it a failure if Missouri doesn't get there, but I've got no problem calling it a little bit of a letdown. Mizzou isn't a school that's traded in potential titles very often. When you have a team good enough to do it, you've got to take advantage. Especially in a sport where the program has shown that potential in the recent past.

2) What Anderson believes to be her team's greatest strength will be tested in postseason play. In response to a question about the postseason last night, she said what she really liked is that her pitching staff is healthy and rested. Laurin Krings has thrown 117 innings this year. The next two pitchers--Cierra Harrison and Marissa McCann--are right around 100. Then throw in closer Taylor Pannell, who is one save away from tying the Division One record for a season. Contrast that to LSU's Sydney Berzon, who has thrown 187 innings and went for more than 200 pitches in a 14-inning win over Alabama in the SEC Tournament. Is it better to have one dominant pitcher or multiple pretty good ones? Krings might not be the ace for any of the other top eight teams. But not everyone has as many options as Anderson does either. The last time Mizzou made the WCWS, it happened largely because it had one of the best pitchers in the country taking the circle in Chelsea Thomas. But by the time the Tigers reached Oklahoma City, Thomas was gassed and there were no other options. This team has options...but does it have any individual good enough to get Mizzou to that point? I'm not saying one is better than the other. Just saying Missouri does it in a little different way than some and it will be interesting to see. 3) I said over the weekend that Jenna Laird made perhaps the best individual play I've seen out of Missouri all year long.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdXN0IGtlZXAgc3dpbW1pbmcsIHN3aW1taW5nLCBzd2ltbWluZyDw n4+K4oCN4pmA77iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9famVu bmFsYWlyZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AX2plbm5hbGFpcmQ8L2E+ IHdpdGggaGVyIDE4dGggc3RvbGVuIGJhc2Ugb2YgdGhlIHNlYXNvbi4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL01penpvdT9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I01penpvdTwvYT4gMCwg QXJrYW5zYXMgMCB8IFQxIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9Pd25JdD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I093bkl0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvTUlaP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j TUlaPC9hPiDwn5Cv8J+ljiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9TRUNTQj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I1NFQ1NCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veG93Um5D UHBmVyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3hvd1JuQ1BwZlc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgTWl6em91IFNvZnRiYWxsIChATWl6em91U29mdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWl6em91U29mdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3 ODg3Mzk5NjQyOTA5NjU1MTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDEw LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

In my opinion, there are probably three other potential nominees for the top Mizzou play. Here they are