ago football

Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning presented by Will Ga...

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
1) We're going to start with the defense because what it has done through two weeks is historic. Many of you have probably seen these numbers, but I don't really care because they bear repeating. The last time Missouri opened a season with back to back shutouts was 1935. The opponents in those games were William Jewell and Central Missouri State. No offense to the 1935 Mules, but I'm going to guess they fell short of even Murray State on athleticism. Mizzou has now gone 11 consecutive quarters without allowing a point. That has not happened since 1941 when Don Faurot's team went 16 consecutive shutout quarters. Those Tigers shut out Nebraska, Michigan State, NYU and Oklahoma. That team went 8-2 and finished seventh in the country. Mizzou pitched five shutouts, never allowed more than 13 points in a game and actually lost the Sugar Bowl to Fordham by a score of 2-0, the fifth lowest-scoring bowl game of all time (yes, there have really been four bowl games that ended in scoreless ties...and they all happened before opt outs were a thing).

"It doesn't surprise me," Brady Cook said. "I went against them for how many days in fall camp, you know, they'll suffocate you. They don't give up much. They don't give up much. And it's been cool to see that. I love the energy, energy of death row Coach Batoon has been coaching those guys up."All offseason you see in the media, you see yada yada yada is, oh, you know, what's the defense going to be? You know, is it still going to be that same Death Row defense that we've had? And, I mean, they have not shied away, you know, they came out strong first two games, and they're doing their thing right now. So I'm excited about it."

2) Here are some other numbers you may have seen on the other side of the ball because I posted them yesterday.

Last year, Missouri averaged 29 points, 166 rushing yards and 215 passing yards through the first two games. This year they're averaging 44.5 points, 217 rushing yards and 287 passing yards. They've scored more points in the first half of the first two games this year than they scored in the entirety of the first two games last year. But there's a perception that Missouri's offense isn't clicking.

The reason that perception exists is simple: The offense has been more methodical than explosive.Missouri has 31 plays of ten yards or more this season. That ranks 45th in the country. Not great, but not terrible. The Tigers have only six plays of 20 yards or more. That ranks 94th. Three 30-yard plays ranks 82nd and one 40-yard play is 86th. Missouri does not yet have a 50 yard play. Eighty-seven teams have at least one and 41 have at least two.

To put the numbers in perspective, Mizzou had 202 plays of ten yards or more in 13 games last year. That's an average of 15.5 per game. They're averaging 15.5 plays of ten or more this year so far. They're actually averaging more 20 yard plays (6 to 5.5) than they did over the full season last year. Mizzou had 39 30-yard plays and 20 40-yard plays. So honestly, the Tigers aren't that far off those numbers either. The offense is not appreciably less explosive through two weeks than it was during last season when everyone was perfectly happy with the offense.

3) Here's the number that really underscores the offensive efficiency so far: Missouri is third in the country with 58 first downs.

