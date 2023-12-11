1) The complete dominance of football in the American sports landscape has maybe never been more apparent. There was only one FBS college football game played in the last week and it was a game that, while symbolic and important to many people, featured two teams that don't really factor into the larger conversation for most fans. And yet football still dominated the college sports landscape this week.

While Missouri played its longest-tenured rival and there were some elite college basketball games across the country, 90% of the college sports conversation was about the four teams in (and one team out) of the College Football Playoff, the Heisman Trophy, other national awards and the transfer portal. It was perhaps the best example yet that football is a 12-months a year sport and it dominates the national consciousness to the point where everything else has become a niche sport.

It's definitely true in college. And while it's probably less true in the pros, it's true there too. Sure, people pay attention to NBA and MLB free agency. There are pockets of fans who get really invested in the months-long regular seasons of those leagues. But no other league has a full show in the offseason to reveal its schedule, no other league has year-round mock drafts leading up to an actual draft that lasts three days.

None of this is really a new development or breaking news. It just really hit me in the days leading up to Missouri vs Kansas in basketball. There was a time that would have dominated every conversation for just about every Mizzou fan. But honestly, the game last week didn't really have a ton of hype and buzz leading into it. Sure, people were interested. But not as interested as they are in which transfers are visiting or who''s opting out or transferring out of Ohio State. Football has so taken over our consciousness that the ancillary surrounding events in football now get far more attention than the actual games in other sports.

2) That wasn't the only reason Mizzou/Kansas didn't draw as much attention. First of all, on the Missouri side, almost nobody expected to win. So that's a part of it. Fans aren't going to get psyched for a game they fully expect their team to lose and I think 98% of Missouri fans fully expected the Tigers to lose that game.

But it's more than that. The rivalry (and yes, I think it's fair to still call it that) isn't the same. It's not exactly just another game, but it's just not what it used to be. There are certainly Mizzou fans who hate Kansas as much as they ever did and I'm sure there are some Kansas fans who feel the same way about Mizzou. But there are fewer of them. And my guess is they're almost all probably at least 40 and quite often older than that. My generation and generations before me were raised on MU/KU and the hatred was instilled early and stoked often. But if you're 30, you were a teenager the last time the teams played twice in a season and the last time the game counted toward any sort of standings or championships.

It's just different now. Both sides still want to win the game. Both sides still admit it means more than most games. But it doesn't mean what it used to. Leading up to the games since the series was reinstated, I've felt like the anger and the hate has been manufactured far more than it used to be. I know far fewer Missouri fans that really pay attention to what Kansas does when it isn't playing Missouri and vice versa. If you're a student at either school, how could you really understand what it used to be? You weren't even ten years old. You weren't alive when Roy Williams was the coach at KU, much less when Norm Stewart was at Mizzou.

Overall, I still like that they're playing. I'd much rather cover Mizzou/Kansas than whatever game would probably replace it on the schedule. But it just doesn't mean as much and unless they play in the NCAA Tournament or the College Football Playoff, it never will. Year by year, the stories us old guys tell about the Border War will become distant memory and legend. It's yet another thing that has become a victim of conference realignment. That's not an argument Missouri should have stayed or anything like that. It's just a statement of fact. The days of the series being what it was simply aren't ever coming back.

3) As far as the actual game, it was nothing special.