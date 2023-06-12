1) I considered a couple of different directions to go this week with Ten Thoughts. For most of Sunday, I was simply going to post a bunch of links and bland information with absolutely no opinion. That was going to be my response to the blowback from the John Bol situation from Thursday to Sunday. I felt pretty good about it. It was going to be really boring, really safe and not worth reading. It was going to be my way of saying "This is what the board will be like if we're simply waiting for everything to happen before we share any information." I thought it would make me feel really good and like I had proven some big point.

Then I decided that was stupid.

I'm going to spend the first couple points explaining that thought process in the free portion of the thoughts (to include the people who like to come at me on Twitter but aren't ever going to actually pay for the site) and then we'll get into the rest.First, the reason I didn't do it is because I was wrong (at least for Thursday) and when you're wrong, you should own it. In this business, yes, but also as a general rule. It's like I always told my kids when they were growing up. You're going to make mistakes. We all make them. If you just own up to it, we might be mad, but it won't last that long. We understand you're going to screw up sometimes. But if you follow up the mistake with lies or excuses, we're still going to know you screwed up and we're going to end up being angrier and the punishment's going to be a whole lot worse. So if I expected that out of a seven-year-old, I should probably expect it out of myself.

Bottom line, I ran with some information that turned out to be false. As much as you try to avoid it in this business, it happens. Hopefully it doesn't happen very often. But when it does, just own it. So I'm owning it. I was told on Thursday that Bol was committing to Missouri. I was not told probably or maybe. I was told he was coming. While I didn't go so far as to guarantee it, I certainly gave you all reason to believe it was going to happen. Because when I posted, I believed it was going to happen. As you know, it did not happen. By Friday morning, I suspected it wasn't going to happen. By Saturday morning, I knew it wasn't going to happen. So the initial information was wrong. I believed someone that gave me bad information. I'd really like to wrap this up by telling you it will never happen again, but it will probably happen again. Because...

2) Covering recruiting has never been more challenging. First of all, the kids don't talk to the media much at all anymore. They all have their own social media channels and they all want to make their announcements that way. There are graphics and videos for everything and that's how the kids communicate. In many ways, we are no longer covering the actual recruitments. We're covering the kids' social media accounts. We can hate it (and trust me, almost all of us do), but it's the way it is these days.

Throw in the current NIL landscape and how quickly things can change (this isn't saying Bol was going to go to Missouri and then switched because of a higher bid; I don't believe that to be the case here) and remember the fact that we're dealing with trying to predict what's going to happen with 16 and 17 year old kids who have agents and handlers and a million people in their ears and there's a lot of information out there, much of which is going to end up being inaccurate.You can read that as an excuse if you want to, but it isn't meant to be. It's simply a fact. Our job is to parse through the information and to determine what's trustworthy and what isn't. That's the part I failed at last week.

3) The frustrating part from my point of view--and most of us in the media feel this way--is that predicting the future was never what the job was supposed to be.