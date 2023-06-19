1) We are less than a month away from the unofficial start of another SEC football season. SEC Media Days in Nashville starts July 17. It reinforces how truly year-round college sports now are because the College World Series is still ongoing. There's less than four weeks of actual off time in the college sports calendar. That said, it's been a quiet offseason for Missouri. The loss to Princeton feels like it was six months ago to me. In your world, that's probably a bad thing. I would imagine most people on this site think there has been very little news and are starving to get back to the point where there's something new happening every day. In my world, it's pretty good. And truthfully, it's good for Mizzou too. Most things that happen in the months of May and June in college football and basketball aren't all that good. You want your team out of the headlines in those months.

2) Eli Drinkwitz added a quarterback to his 2024 class when Aidan Glover committed last week. Glover replaced Daniel Kaelin, who was committed to Mizzou for a few weeks before flipping to Nebraska. It's important to get a QB in every class, especially in the transfer world. I'd argue no position has been impacted more in all of college sports than quarterback. It's really the only position where only one person plays. In every other sport and even at every other position in football, the starter takes some time off. Even if you're a backup, you're getting on the field. At quarterback, the best kind of backup quarterback is the one that never takes the field in a meaningful situation. But what that means is that 3/4 of the players at the position rarely see the field and 1/2 of them pretty much never do. And players that aren't seeing the field leave.

Missouri has four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster right now. If everyone stays (FYI, everyone won't), the Tigers would have five on the roster next year, one in every class. Brady Cook has eligibility through the 2024 season, Jake Garcia 2025, Sam Horn 2026, Gabarri Johnson 2027 and Glover 2028. That's the balance and numbers you need. Because after this season, at least one of those first three almost certainly won't be on Missouri's roster anymore. Maybe two.

3) The biggest sign yet that the SEC is a light version of the NFL came last Wednesday.