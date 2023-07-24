1) It's the last official week of the offseason. Missouri's "reporting day" which is the day that everyone has to be back on campus and checked in for fall camp, is next Monday. I assume--though I don't know because we do not yet have a schedule--that practice is likely to begin the following day, Tuesday August 1. Certainly not later than Thursday, August 3. At that point, we can officially start to talk about things that are happening on the football field for the first time in a long time. As for what camp coverage and access will look like, again, we can't really tell you until we know the schedule, but with the last couple years as a guide I'm guessing we will get to see the first hour of about half of the camp practices with interviews with Eli Drinkwitz, Blake Baker and Erik Link on various days along with pre-selected (see returning, not new) players.

2) Missouri was picked to finish 6th in the SEC East by the league's "media" last week, which is where I expected it would be slotted. Let's first point out how meaningless this is. There were 291 ballots cast in Nashville last week. That's probably less than a third of the credentialed media that was there. A good number of them either don't care enough to cast a ballot or admit they don't know enough to cast a ballot intelligently. But the SEC lets virtually anyone into media days. The majority of people there are not covering the league as a whole. It's a bunch of people who closely follow one team, in some cases two. Especially in the era of the transfer portal, preseason predictions are a complete guess. Personally, I don't even have a very good handle on how good the team I cover every day is going to be. There's no way I could name half the starting lineup for any other team in the league without cheating. Eight people picked Vanderbilt to win the division and five of those people picked the Commodores to win the league. That tells you how much stock you should put in this preseason prediction.

3) Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean the prediction is wrong.