1) Following recruiting is an inherently negative experience. How's that for an opening line?

Friday was a tough day for Missouri fans. Fardaws Aimaq, who was planning to take a visit to Mizzou, not only didn't take the visit, but then followed Mark Madsen to Cal on Friday morning. Within an hour, Caleb Love announced he was going to Michigan. And two of Missouri's highest-profile known targets were off to other programs.

It was rough that those two things happened on the same morning, but the simple fact of recruiting is you're going to miss a lot more than you get. Even the best programs miss more than they get. In college basketball, a handful of programs can mostly choose. But outside of that handful, everyone else has to recruit. And you're offering 40 kids to get four. Because most of them are going somewhere else. Let's figure a kid has 20 offers (that's low for some of the higher profile guys, but whatever). If I'm telling you I will put my money on one program and you can have the other 19, you're taking that deal every single time. Because your chance of winning is 19 times better than mine. That's really all that happened on Friday. The field beat Missouri a couple of times. It will happen far more often than it doesn't.

2) Is it a concern? Not necessarily. Aimaq and Love are good players. Missouri wanted both of them. Neither is irreplaceable in the portal.

Aimaq is big and got a lot of rebounds. Missouri will still sign a transfer who is big and, hopefully, gets a lot of rebounds. With Love, I'll say what I've said since the start: The PR of signing him probably would have been better than the player you were getting by signing him. I don't mean to minimize Love by saying that. He would instantly have been Missouri's most athletic player and also its player with the most NBA potential. There's a reason so many schools wanted him out of high school and a bunch did again out of the portal. But he hasn't unlocked all that potential yet. If Love was not from St. Louis and was not a kid that everyone here had focused on heavily the first time around, the angst over losing him would not have been nearly what it was. Again, I'm not trying to say it doesn't matter at all. The coaching staff wanted him, pursued him and didn't get him. So, by definition, it's a loss on the recruiting trail. And there was a big potential upside, not only with the player, but with bringing a St. Louis star in and having him succeed. But that upside was far from a guarantee.

3) Here's the main point: Dennis Gates has earned a little bit of leeway, don't you think?