1) Since these are Monday morning thoughts, that means it's Monday and the world continued to spin despite Kadin Shedrick going to Texas. I kid. Kind of. I understand that the vast majority of people actually handled the news relatively fine. It's easy to fall into the trap of thinking the fringe is the majority simply because they're so loud in their arguments. Especially online. So I think most Missouri fans understand that there are other big men in the portal (and maybe even some that will still enter) and that Missouri will probably get one. Maybe he will be as good as Kadin Shedrick, maybe he won't. We'll find out in about seven months. But the point is simple: Almost no individual recruit is worth the level of angst delivered in the wake of a decision. Every year there are guys that are termed "must gets" that turn out to be, well, not must gets. And every year there are guys that whose commitments are greeted with shrugs and even groans who are nice surprises. A year ago, nobody here was all that excited when Dennis Gates brought in Tre Gomillion. Many outwardly questioned what he was doing. We found out late in the year that Gomillion was pretty damn important to that team. This time a year ago, most here were handing Sean East the starting point guard position and considering Nick Honor a nice secondary option. Didn't turn out that way.T

he point is two-fold:

First, every program in America is going to miss on a lot more guys than it gets. Missouri has contacted somewhere around 40 players in the transfer portal. And those are just the ones we know about. They're going to end up taking probably five. That's a hit rate of, at best, 12.5%. Which means they're going to "miss" on 87.5% of the guys they look at. And probably more than half of the guys they seriously pursue. That's recruiting. It's not unique to Missouri or a bad sign for Missouri. It's literally math.

Second, I don't know if Kadin Shedrick is good or not. I know he's tall. I know he's athletic. I know he showed some flashes. I also know he averaged 6.2 points and 3.8 rebounds this year. I know he had offensive and defensive rebounding rates that were actually lower than Mohamed Diarra's at Missouri this season. This isn't a shot at Shedrick. He may be great. Missouri may regret missing out on him. It also may very well find someone who actually turns out to be better.

2) Shedrick also reminded us that we should not put a lot of weight in what recruits actually say. As he was doing the lead-up interview to his commitment, he said a lot of things that sounded like he was describing Missouri. So much so that during that interview, I got a text that said "Based on what he's saying, it sounds like Mizzou." And then it wasn't. The reason Shedrick cited for going to Texas is its history of developing big men, even though he admitted that Rodney Terry just got there. What Rick Barnes or Chris Beard or Shaka Smart did for big men doesn't really matter because Shedrick isn't playing for any of those guys. He also said in the end, he went with his gut feeling.

To some this is going to sound like sour grapes. I promise it isn't. I lost not one second of sleep because of where Shedrick is going to play. It's just a reminder that the reasons stated for picking a program are recruiting's version of coachspeak most of the time. And that includes the ones that pick Missouri. Maybe he liked Texas' uniforms. Maybe he met a great girl on his visit. Maybe he liked the campus better or the players better or maybe he got more money or a million other reasons. In the end, he made a choice and, like most of them, he did it on a gut feeling. Again, I have no ill will for what that decision was. It may end up being great. Just a(nother) message to you guys that what these kids say isn't really anything you should spend a lot of time worrying about. Which I know is probably the wrong message for me to send when I run a site that literally talks to these kids throughout the recruiting process and tells you what they say. But it's really not usually all that important.

3) One final reason Missouri fans shouldn't be all that worried about last night's decision.