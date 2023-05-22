I know a few of you get offended when I start this column with non-Mizzou things. So I'm giving you a warning in advance. The first thought is not about Mizzou. You can skip it if you're one of those that gets angry over such things.
1) The best story in sports this week revolved around a club pro from California--and a former UMSL Triton. I've said here a number of times that what I love most about sports is the fact that every single time you go to a game or watch a sporting event on TV, there's a chance you're going to see something you've never seen before. We got that on Sunday thanks to Michael Block.
It was storybook enough that the 46-year old had made the cut and was playing in a group with Rory McIlroy on Sunday. He was no threat to win the tournament, but when he stepped up to the 15th tee, he stole the show.
Block said it was the first hole in one he'd had in a tournament in his life. He later explained he didn't know why Rory gave him a hug because he couldn't see the ball go in. When he asks Rory if it went in, I'm not gonna lie, I got a little choked up. But what happened over the next couple hours was even better.
There's a million lessons to be learned from Block's weekend, but I'm not trying to be preachy here. For me, Michael Block reminded me why I love sports. Sure, we love seeing the excellence of the world's best like Brooks Koepka. But we love it because a guy almost nobody had ever heard of can steal the show. Because every time we turn on a game or a match or a tournament, we might see something happen that, if it was a movie, you would like it because it was too cheesy and far-fetched. Stuff like that doesn't happen. Except it does. All the time. Where else do we get that? Again, I feel bad for people that don't like sports. They miss out on so much.
2) There was no Cinderella storyline for Mizzou softball (in the business, we call that a transition and as transitions go, that one was pretty bad). The Tigers got run-ruled 11-0 by Oklahoma on Saturday and then lost 7-5 to Cal in an elimination game on Saturday night. Mizzou ended the season 35-26 as the Sooners won the regional (they beat Cal 16-3 in Sunday's game and moved to 54-1 on the season, which is just ridiculous). It was a disappointing year for a Mizzou program that has established a level of expectation among its fans. Anybody talking about firing Larissa Anderson (and there are a few) is way out over his or her skis at this point. But in the last three years, the Tigers have gone from losing a Super Regional to losing a Regional they hosted to not hosting or even making the Regional Final. That's a pretty clear line of regression. That line needs to be reversed next season.
3) Missouri baseball has one last chance to save its season this week.
