I know a few of you get offended when I start this column with non-Mizzou things. So I'm giving you a warning in advance. The first thought is not about Mizzou. You can skip it if you're one of those that gets angry over such things. 1) The best story in sports this week revolved around a club pro from California--and a former UMSL Triton. I've said here a number of times that what I love most about sports is the fact that every single time you go to a game or watch a sporting event on TV, there's a chance you're going to see something you've never seen before. We got that on Sunday thanks to Michael Block. It was storybook enough that the 46-year old had made the cut and was playing in a group with Rory McIlroy on Sunday. He was no threat to win the tournament, but when he stepped up to the 15th tee, he stole the show.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NSUNIQUVMLiBCTE9DSy4gQUNFLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUEdBQ2hhbXA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQR0FDaGFtcDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1lpdEQyUUxEQjciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZaXREMlFMREI3 PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBHQSBDaGFtcGlvbnNoaXAgKEBQR0FDaGFtcGlv bnNoaXApIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEdBQ2hhbXBp b25zaGlwL3N0YXR1cy8xNjYwMzk0MDQ2NjMwNTc2MTI4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Block said it was the first hole in one he'd had in a tournament in his life. He later explained he didn't know why Rory gave him a hug because he couldn't see the ball go in. When he asks Rory if it went in, I'm not gonna lie, I got a little choked up. But what happened over the next couple hours was even better.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NQUdJQy4g4pyoIE1pY2hhZWwgQmxvY2sgb2ZmaWNpYWxseSBjbGFp bXMgaGlzIHNwb3QgbmV4dCB5ZWFyIGF0IFZhbGhhbGxhIGFuZCBjYXBzIG9m ZiBhbiBpbnNhbmUgd2Vlay48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvUEdBQ2hhbXA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNQR0FDaGFtcDwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQ29yZWJyaWRnZXhQR0E/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNDb3JlYnJpZGdleFBHQTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1pneEs0TkdiOW8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9a Z3hLNE5HYjlvPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBHQSBvZiBBbWVyaWNhIChAUEdB KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BHQS9zdGF0dXMvMTY2 MDQwNzMzOTY5NjkxNDQzNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMjEs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoYWVsIEJsb2NrJiMzOTtzIGhvbWUgY2x1YiwgQXJyb3lvIFRy YWJ1Y2hvLCBnb2VzIHdpbGQhISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUEdBQ2hhbXA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQR0FDaGFtcDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3JXYnY0VlUzdU4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yV2J2NFZVM3VOPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFBHQSBDaGFtcGlvbnNoaXAgKEBQR0FDaGFtcGlvbnNoaXAp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEdBQ2hhbXBpb25zaGlw L3N0YXR1cy8xNjYwNDAwMTk4NDk2MDA2MTQ0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk1heSAyMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtJJiMzOTttIGxpdmluZyBhIGRyZWFtLiBJJiMzOTttIG1h a2luZyBzdXJlIHRoYXQgSSBlbmpveSB0aGlzIG1vbWVudC4gSSYjMzk7dmUg bGVhcm5lZCB0aGF0IGFmdGVyIG15IDQ2IHllYXJzIG9mIGxpZmUsIGl0JiMz OTtzIG5vdCBnb2luZyB0byBnZXQgYmV0dGVyIHRoYW4gdGhpcy4gVGhlcmUm IzM5O3Mgbm8gd2F5LiZxdW90OyA8YnI+PGJyPk1pY2hhZWwgQmxvY2sgaXMg Y2hlcmlzaGluZyBldmVyeSBtb21lbnQgb2YgYSBzdG9yeWJvb2sgUEdBIENo YW1waW9uc2hpcC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2RVeFZENmpNbU0i PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kVXhWRDZqTW1NPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdv bGYgb24gQ0JTIOKbsyAoQEdvbGZvbkNCUykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Hb2xmb25DQlMvc3RhdHVzLzE2NjA0MTE4MjY1OTU4NTIy ODg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDIxLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XYWl0aW5nIGZvciBhbm90aGVyIE1pY2hhZWwgQmxvY2sgcGFydHk/ IEhlJiMzOTtsbCBiZSB0ZWVpbmcgaXQgdXAgbmV4dCB3ZWVrIGF0IHRoZSBD aGFybGVzIFNjaHdhYiBDaGFsbGVuZ2UuIPCfmIU8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vWVJTczhidENxUSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1lSU3M4YnRDcVE8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUEdBIG9mIEFtZXJpY2EgKEBQR0EpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEdBL3N0YXR1cy8xNjYwNDM0NzUyNzA3 NDgxNjAxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoYWVsIEJsb2NrLCB3ZSBoZWFyZCB0aGUgaG9sZS1pbi1vbmUg cm9hciBmcm9tIGFjcm9zcyBMYWtlIE9udGFyaW8uIDxicj48YnI+UGxlYXNl IGpvaW4gdXMgaW4g8J+HqPCfh6ZhdCB0aGUgUkJDIENhbmFkaWFuIE9wZW4s IEp1bmUgNi0xMSBhdCBPYWtkYWxlIEdvbGYgJmFtcDsgQ291bnRyeSBDbHVi IGluIFRvcm9udG8uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby83dEdIM3lXZGRq Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vN3RHSDN5V2RkajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBS QkMgQ2FuYWRpYW4gT3BlbiAoQFJCQ0NhbmFkaWFuT3BlbikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SQkNDYW5hZGlhbk9wZW4vc3RhdHVzLzE2 NjA0NTQxMTQ1Mzc0MDIzNjk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDIy LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtJIGhlYXIgeW91JiMzOTtyZSBidXlpbmcgZHJpbmtzLiZx dW90OyA8YnI+PGJyPkJyb29rcyBLb2Vwa2EgdG8gTWljaGFlbCBCbG9jayDw n5iFPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzlCVFB3c0VKeEMiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS85QlRQd3NFSnhDPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFjdGlvbiBOZXR3 b3JrIChAQWN0aW9uTmV0d29ya0hRKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0FjdGlvbk5ldHdvcmtIUS9zdGF0dXMvMTY2MDQxODU2MjkxNjI3 MDA4Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMjEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

There's a million lessons to be learned from Block's weekend, but I'm not trying to be preachy here. For me, Michael Block reminded me why I love sports. Sure, we love seeing the excellence of the world's best like Brooks Koepka. But we love it because a guy almost nobody had ever heard of can steal the show. Because every time we turn on a game or a match or a tournament, we might see something happen that, if it was a movie, you would like it because it was too cheesy and far-fetched. Stuff like that doesn't happen. Except it does. All the time. Where else do we get that? Again, I feel bad for people that don't like sports. They miss out on so much. 2) There was no Cinderella storyline for Mizzou softball (in the business, we call that a transition and as transitions go, that one was pretty bad). The Tigers got run-ruled 11-0 by Oklahoma on Saturday and then lost 7-5 to Cal in an elimination game on Saturday night. Mizzou ended the season 35-26 as the Sooners won the regional (they beat Cal 16-3 in Sunday's game and moved to 54-1 on the season, which is just ridiculous). It was a disappointing year for a Mizzou program that has established a level of expectation among its fans. Anybody talking about firing Larissa Anderson (and there are a few) is way out over his or her skis at this point. But in the last three years, the Tigers have gone from losing a Super Regional to losing a Regional they hosted to not hosting or even making the Regional Final. That's a pretty clear line of regression. That line needs to be reversed next season. 3) Missouri baseball has one last chance to save its season this week.