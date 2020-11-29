PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts from Missouri's 41-0 win over Vanderbilt

What we liked, what we didn't and where the Tigers go from here in our ten thoughts from the game:

1) I’ve been trying to think of the last conference game I felt Missouri dominated to that extent. It was probably the 2018 Arkansas game, which Missouri won 38-0 over what at that time I thought might be the most hapless SEC football team I’d ever seen. This Vanderbilt team might rival that Arkansas team. Chad Morris got one more year after that one. I don’t think Derek Mason will. That was not a team that looked interested in fighting for its coach or saving his job.

2) Tauskie Dove continues to impress me. He had two catches last year. So far this year he had 12 for 141 yards coming into Saturday. He then caught eight passes (on eight targets) IN THE FIRST HALF. He’s tied for second on the team in catches (with Keke Chism and Tyler Badie) and he’s fifth on the team in yards. But he’s the most consistent receiver Missouri has had. He shows up and does what they ask him to do.

3) You don’t want your running back to be the best receiver on the team in an ideal world.