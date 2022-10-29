1) Credit to everyone involved with the operation. If you're gonna be tough on them when they're not good, you better show up and give them credit when they're good. Missouri was absolutely good on Saturday night. I'm not in charge of the grades, but if I were, I can't really think of a group that didn't earn an A outside of the special teams. That was a complete win. Everyone contributed and everyone did his job.

2) One thing you can't say about Eli Drinkwitz is that he is inflexible. He's shown over and over he's willing to try something different. He did it again on Saturday. The first play featured Taj Butts in a two-back set leading the way for Cody Schrader. We saw that a fair amount. EJ Ndoma-Ogar was at offensive guard. Ryan Hoerstkamp played a lot at tight end. Elijah Young got some touches. He gave some different guys a shot. And largely, it seemed to work. So credit to him for doing it. One of my criticisms at times has been that he maybe hasn't given enough other guys a shot. He did today.

3) It's easy to say after things work, but I think it was more than personnel that was different.