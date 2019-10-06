1. UCF now has no way, legitimate or illegitimate, to claim a national championship. The Knights went on the road and lost 27-24 to Cincinnati. There's no shame in that really. Cincy is a good team, the place was rocking for a Friday night home game. No issue. But when you spend every second of two years bitching about how nobody respects you and whining that you deserve a shot with the big boys, you get a full warm glass of shut the hell up when you lose. Which UCF has done twice now. To Pitt and Cincinnati. Nice teams, sure, but you know. UCF has become a victim of its own success. Ten-win seasons are very good and should not be taken for granted. But those now don't seem good for UCF. They either have to go unbeaten or find a way to get in a big boy conference because 10-2/11-1 in the AAC is just blah now.

2. Speaking of the AAC, SMU is one of two teams in the country that is bowl eligible. The Mustangs are 6-0 for the first time since 1982, which was the point in time where they were running out the Pony Express backfield, which you may have heard got the school in a little bit of trouble with the people that don't like things like paying recruits and giving players cars. Anyway, SMU fell behind Tulsa 30-9, then scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, survived a missed field goal by Tulsa in the second OT and then won on a hell of a play in the corner of the end zone