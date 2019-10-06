Ten Thoughts on the Weekend in College Football
1. UCF now has no way, legitimate or illegitimate, to claim a national championship. The Knights went on the road and lost 27-24 to Cincinnati. There's no shame in that really. Cincy is a good team, the place was rocking for a Friday night home game. No issue. But when you spend every second of two years bitching about how nobody respects you and whining that you deserve a shot with the big boys, you get a full warm glass of shut the hell up when you lose. Which UCF has done twice now. To Pitt and Cincinnati. Nice teams, sure, but you know. UCF has become a victim of its own success. Ten-win seasons are very good and should not be taken for granted. But those now don't seem good for UCF. They either have to go unbeaten or find a way to get in a big boy conference because 10-2/11-1 in the AAC is just blah now.
2. Speaking of the AAC, SMU is one of two teams in the country that is bowl eligible. The Mustangs are 6-0 for the first time since 1982, which was the point in time where they were running out the Pony Express backfield, which you may have heard got the school in a little bit of trouble with the people that don't like things like paying recruits and giving players cars. Anyway, SMU fell behind Tulsa 30-9, then scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, survived a missed field goal by Tulsa in the second OT and then won on a hell of a play in the corner of the end zone
Oh, by the way, Tulsa missed three field goals and an extra point to help SMU stay undefeated. Luck never hurt anybody.
3. In the random world of college football, nothing is more random than the PAC 12. I can't say it better than this
This isn’t a slam at the PAC-12, just an observation. But every Saturday seems unrelated to the previous Saturday, like Tommy Lee Jones zaps them with the memory eraser from MIB and they start with a clean slate.— Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) October 6, 2019
Stanford, which has been terrible most of the year, beat 15th ranked Washington yesterday, while Oregon beat Cal, which lost its second straight game since being the only PAC 12 team to get to 4-0. This means the Ducks are the only team in the league with any somewhat realistic chance at the playoff and their chance isn't very good because they already lost to Auburn, which is not a bad loss, but given the fact that they really don't have any other chances at great wins, it's hard to see them passing up a lot of the other teams that are doing more impressive things. It's a fun, fun conference to follow, but it's just like 12 teams that on any given day could beat each other and none of it's even a surprise.