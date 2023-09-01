The day after each game I'll do ten thoughts specific to that week's game. Monday's ten thoughts will tend to be a little more big picture

1) The lack of explosive plays is the biggest takeaway for me. I believe Drinkwitz has said they define explosive plays as a 15 yard run or a 20 yard pass. Missouri had four of them. One was a quarterback draw. That's not enough. Especially for an offense that spent all offseason telling us it needed to be more explosive against an FCS team. There should have been at least a couple of times where guys were just wide open deep downfield either because they're far better athletes than the guys defending them or they were schemed open. If that happened, I missed it. You can beat South Dakota with a million six-yard passes. I don't know how many other teams you can beat that way.

2) There are two possible explanations for number one. Drinkwitz said USD played a different scheme than they were expecting which was specifically designed to take away big plays. Okay, but still, on sheer athleticism and talent you should make a few. I'm all for take what they give you, but it still seems like there should have been more opportunities. The second explanation is that they were vanilla and didn't try anything exotic on offense. I believe that to be the case to an extent as well. But even so, your base plays should result in a few big ones against that team. That's what I keep coming back to on this. Why only one big run? Why only one pass I remember being thrown more than 20 yards in the air?

3) The biggest positives for me on offense are Luther Burden and Mekhi Miller.