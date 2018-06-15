Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-15 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Tenn. DE target visits Mizzou for the first time

Ei7vz7vdee10tt4gsk8h
Chico Bennett
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Last week, Missouri had a handful of prospects in town from the Nashville, Tennessee area which included Battle Ground Academy (Tenn.) 2019 defensive end target Chico Bennett, who visited with 2020...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}