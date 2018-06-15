Tenn. DE target visits Mizzou for the first time
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Last week, Missouri had a handful of prospects in town from the Nashville, Tennessee area which included Battle Ground Academy (Tenn.) 2019 defensive end target Chico Bennett, who visited with 2020...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news