That’s where senior linebacker Terez Hall comes in. Players spend their allotted eight hours with the coaching staff working on strength and conditioning or watching film, but they feel that isn’t enough. As a result, players themselves lead optional sessions throughout the week that focus on skill instruction and conditioning. This offseason, Hall has emerged as the defensive leader of those gatherings.

NCAA rules stipulate that, during the offseason, athletes can only be required to attend eight hours of mandatory activity per week. During that time, no equipment related to their sport may be used. As head coach Barry Odom put it Wednesday, “as soon as the ball gets on the field, the coaches have to leave.”

The Missouri football team is back on campus and working out with an eye for the 2018 season. It just can’t practice with a ball — at least, not while any coaches are present.

Each Saturday morning, Hall puts a group of players through wind sprints, agility drills and practicing defensive plays. The Saturday workouts predate Hall — he said Charles Harris led them when he was an underclassman — and Hall takes pride in keeping the custom alive.

“It’s a tradition thing,” Hall said. “Charles brought it here to me and I kept it up. It’s a majority linebackers, but I ask all the guys, especially the guys who need work on conditioning. … I’ve been doing it for a while, so I got a good little bit of people down.”

In addition to conditioning, Hall said he often gets the offensive skill position players to come out so that linebackers can match up with running backs and defensive backs can line up across wide receivers for one-on-one reps. He especially encourages younger players to show up. After the Saturday workouts and at other times during the week, he’ll sit down with those players to study film.

“I try to make sure the younger guys get in there, like (freshmen linebackers) Nick (Bolton) and Chad (Bailey), for sure,” Hall said. “I try to groom everybody up.”

Odom said the player-led sessions this time of year can be beneficial, but only if players practice with the same attention to detail they would with coaches on the field. Thanks to the leadership of players like Hall, Odom believes the defense is being held to those standards.

“If you’re out there playing seven-on-seven, and you throw a seven-yard hitch and the defense doesn’t pursue correctly or doesn’t give great effort getting to the ball, then you’re forming bad habits,” Odom said. “Terez has been, up to this point this summer, maybe the most vocal guy on that side of the ball. Hearing him in the locker room, the weight room, you walk by the linebacker meeting room, he’s got a whole bunch of guys in there watching film together, so he’s taken on our approach.”

Hall didn’t want to name the players who show up to his Saturday sessions. He said his goal is to get the entire team to attend. But he did mention sophomore linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. and junior defensive back DeMarkus Acy as two players who he believes are primed for breakout seasons, in part because of the extra work they’ve put in during the offseason. Acy agreed that work outside of the eight hours with coaches have benefited him.

“I’ve been a part of that group (with Hall),” Acy said, “I’ve been taking part in this yoga class that we’ve been doing, so I feel like that’s been doing a great deal for me, just getting flexible and stuff like that. So just putting in extra work every day.”

Hall, and multiple other players who spoke Wednesday, vocalized high goals for the upcoming season. Several mentioned winning the SEC. That has undoubtedly served as motivation to wake up early on Saturdays and slog through conditioning excercises that are technically optional. But Hall, who is entering his senior season, has a broader goal in mind. He hopes to instill a work ethic in the underclassmen that will characterize be handed down in offseasons to come.

“I want, when I leave, Mizzou’s still going to be ok,” Hall said. “I’m just trying to pass the tradition on.”