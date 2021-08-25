 PowerMizzou - The 573 Report: August 25, 2021
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-25 09:44:03 -0500') }} football Edit

The 573 Report: August 25, 2021

Gabe DeArmond & Mitchell Forde
Staff
Every Wednesday, join Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde as we break down the latest news in Mizzou sports on The 573 Report.

You can watch this week's show below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for all of our live and streaming coverage throughout the 2021 season.

You can also listen to the show in podcast form below. The podcasts will be uploaded after the show is over. You can find the PowerMizzou.com podcast on Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

