The Boulevard Brewing Co. Post-Game Drink: North Texas

We'll wrap up the game against North Texas and take your calls on The Boulevard Post-Game Drink. Join us live to break down the game for as long as it takes. We'll be live minutes after the game ends. You can watch this week's show below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for all of our live and streaming coverage throughout the 2021 season. GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

You can also listen to the show in podcast form below. You can find the PowerMizzou.com podcast on Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.