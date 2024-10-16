Advertisement

Mizzou making late push for Washington commit Rylon Dillard-Allen

Mizzou making late push for Washington commit Rylon Dillard-Allen

The Tigers offered three-star Class of 2025 safety Rylon Dillard-Allen on Oct. 9.

 • Kenny Van Doren
Scouting Report: Auburn

Scouting Report: Auburn

Coming off a dominant win, No. 19 Missouri (5-1, 2-1 SEC) returns to SEC play for the school’s 113th Homecoming.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Season glance: Games 6-10

Season glance: Games 6-10

I had the Tigers at 4-1 after their first five games. Let's take a look at the next five.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Midwest Analyst recaps trips to see Mizzou targets Babalola, Cantwell

Midwest Analyst recaps trips to see Mizzou targets Babalola, Cantwell

Greg Smith joins MizzouToday to discuss the latest on Tigers targets Andrew Babalola and Jackson Cantwell.

 • Kenny Van Doren
Mizzou culture catches eye of four-star Maxwell Riley

Mizzou culture catches eye of four-star Maxwell Riley

Missouri hosted Rivals250 offensive tackle Maxwell Riley for an unofficial visit July 29.

 • Kenny Van Doren

Published Oct 16, 2024
The deep dive: Brady Cook vs. Auburn's pass coverage
Kyle McAreavy  •  Mizzou Today
Senior Editor
