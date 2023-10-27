When it comes to Missouri football, there's good news and bad news.

Let's get the bad news out of the way. Missouri's well-deserved Week 9 bye is coming to an end. That's it. That's the bad news.

The good news is everything Missouri wants is still ahead of it, which is more than most other FBS teams can say entering Week 10.

The Tigers have a promising matchup against No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0) in the CBS primetime slot at 2:30 p.m. CT and have a chance to not only end the Bulldogs' 22-game win streak but be in the driver's seat for the Southeastern Conference East Division crown.

After that, the Tigers face Tennessee and Florida at home in Weeks 11 and 12, respectively, before ending the regular season on the road against Arkansas.

But before the Tigers embark on their last four games, let's look at what's gone right for the offense and the few things they need to clean up if they want to head to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game.