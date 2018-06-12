The Perfect Class, 2019 edition
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
In the past couple weeks, Missouri has hosted two crops of official visitors, extended several new offers to in-state players and landed two commitments in the class of 2019. The Tigers now have th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news