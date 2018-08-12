The Perfect Class, 2019: Version 3.0
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
After getting off to a slow start in filling its 2019 class, Missouri has seen recruiting news ramp up in the past month. The Tigers held their annual Night at the Zou camp in late July, and they’v...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news