The Starting Five: Football Edition
Over the years, one of the most common off-the-wall questions I’ve gotten is, “If Missouri football put together a basketball team, who would be on it?” So with the Final Four taking center stage this weekend and spring football in the dog days, we posed that question to a handful of Tiger football players.
We talked to offensive lineman Yasir Durant, wide receiver Johnathon Johnson, cornerback DeMarkus Acy, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and running back Larry Rountree III.
“We got some hoopers on the team,” Albert O said.
It became obvious very quickly this poll was far from scientific; every player put himself on the team.
“Ain’t no team without Acy,” the senior corner said, going full third-person.
The first player Durant put on the squad was himself.
“It don’t matter who else says it. I believe it.”
There was only one consensus nomination for the team: wide receiver Justin Smith. Smith is a 6-foot-7 senior who is yet to make an impact on the football field, but was considered a potential Division One basketball player out of West Laurens High School in Dublin, GA.
“At the four I’m gonna put Justin,” Acy said. “He gonna be a point forward. He gonna be like our Ben Simmons. Anytime anybody slacking he gonna bring that ball up.”
Votes at point guard were split between Johnson and Richaud Floyd. Johnson actually cast his vote for Floyd.
“I think I’d have JJ at point guard cause he fast and he can get down the court,” Durant said.
“I’m the sixth man off the bench,” Johnson said. “I’m gonna come in at crunch time. I’m the sixth man of the year. I’m on the sidelines drinking Gatorade.”
Acy admitted he too might be demoted to sixth man status “after I start messing up.”
Tight end Daniel Parker Jr. also got plenty of support. Durant initially did not have him among the starting five, but when a teammate named Parker, he made an alteration, putting Parker on the team and kicking off 6-foot-10 offensive lineman Bobby Lawrence. Parker was a very successful basketball player at Blue Springs, though the reasoning for his teammates voting for him wasn’t completely understandable to this middle-aged reporter.
“At the three, I’m gonna put Daniel Parker cause, hey, boy got a baller’s life,” Acy said.
Rountree was the only player we talked to who didn’t get any support from his teammates.
“They ain’t never seen me ball so they think I can’t ball,” he said. “I ain’t gonna say nothing.”
Shooting guard was the toughest position for the Tigers to fill.
“This used to be Drew (Lock) cause he could shoot lights out,” Okwuegbunam said.
In the end, the consensus (as much as there was one) was that Lock’s replacement at quarterback would also replace him at shooting guard.
“I’m gonna put, it’s gonna sound surprising, I’m putting Kelly (Bryant) at the two,” Durant said. “Cause I need a lot of length for my basketball team.”
So now the real question: How would the Tigers’ group fare against an actual Division One basketball team; say, the one that plays at Mizzou Arena.
“I put my five against his five,” Durant said when asked if he was going to call Cuonzo Martin. “You gotta think about it, we all 6-5 and up.”
“Football shape and basketball shape are two different things,” Rountree said, indicating he’d give the edge to the football players.
And if all else fails, Acy has the strategy: “We fouling too. We playing hard ball.”
|Position
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|
Point Guard
|
Richaud Floyd
|
5-11
|
195
|
Shooting Guard
|
Kelly Bryant
|
6-3
|
225
|
Small Forward
|
Daniel Parker Jr.
|
6-4
|
260
|
Power Forward
|
Justin Smith
|
6-7
|
210
|
Center
|
Yasir Durant
|
6-7
|
330
OFF THE BENCH: DeMarkus Acy, Johnathon Johnson, Bobby Lawrence