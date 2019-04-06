Over the years, one of the most common off-the-wall questions I’ve gotten is, “If Missouri football put together a basketball team, who would be on it?” So with the Final Four taking center stage this weekend and spring football in the dog days, we posed that question to a handful of Tiger football players.

We talked to offensive lineman Yasir Durant, wide receiver Johnathon Johnson, cornerback DeMarkus Acy, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and running back Larry Rountree III.



“We got some hoopers on the team,” Albert O said.

It became obvious very quickly this poll was far from scientific; every player put himself on the team.

“Ain’t no team without Acy,” the senior corner said, going full third-person.

The first player Durant put on the squad was himself.

“It don’t matter who else says it. I believe it.”

There was only one consensus nomination for the team: wide receiver Justin Smith. Smith is a 6-foot-7 senior who is yet to make an impact on the football field, but was considered a potential Division One basketball player out of West Laurens High School in Dublin, GA.

“At the four I’m gonna put Justin,” Acy said. “He gonna be a point forward. He gonna be like our Ben Simmons. Anytime anybody slacking he gonna bring that ball up.”