The Touchdown Luther Burden Show: Episode 3

Over the next two months, PowerMizzou.com will host a weekly chat with Missouri freshman wide receiver Luther Burden III.

Burden was the No. 1 receiver in the country in the Class of 2022 and the No. 4 overall prospect. He signed with Missouri in December and has been on campus since January. This show likely will be the fans' only chance to hear from Burden during the spring.

You can watch Episode 3 below where we talk to Luther about his high school football career in St. Louis.