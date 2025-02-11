The week that was: Feb. 3-9

Here’s the weekly rundown of all the sports we weren’t able to cover in person and links to the stories from those we did.

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Men's Basketball

Women's Basketball

The Tigers lost to No. 6 LSU 71-60 on Thursday and beat Texas A&M 69-59 on Sunday. Here is my game story from Thursday. And here is my writeup from Sunday. Moving on.

Softball

The Tigers opened the season 4-1 at the Leadoff Classic. Here is my writeup from those games. Moving on.

Baseball

Here is my season preview for the baseball season which begins this week. And my story about the pitchers and the opportunities they have this season. Moving on.

Men's Golf

The Tigers took part in the National Invitational on Monday and Tuesday, placing 13th out of 14 teams. Freshman Trent Mierl and junior Virgilio Paz led Mizzou at the event that opened the spring season. Mierl carded a career-best seven-under 209 during the tournament, shooting two-under 70 in both of the first two rounds and a three-under 69 in the third round to place 17th as an individual. He carded two birdies in the final round and added an eagle on the second hole to move up three spots on his penultimate hole. “It was great to have a solid finish this week in Tucson and post some good numbers,” Mierl said. “This wasn’t the finish we were hoping for as a team, but I look forward to seeing what we can do together moving forward into the spring.” Paz shot a five-under 67 to lead the Tigers during the third round, recording seven birdies in a nine-hole stretch from the fifth to the 13th, including four straight on eight, nine, 10 and 11. His 67 matches the lowest round by a Tiger this year. Paz finished the tournament -3 (71-75-67) to take 32nd overall. The Tigers recorded a -2 as a team in the final round, finishing the three-round event at +7 (293-292-286). “It definitely was not the finish and play we’re looking for, but there were a couple really nice performances,” Missouri coach Glen Millican said. “Trent had a great tournament and Virgilio finished with a really good final round. It’s nice to have a quick turnaround and get back at it next week with an opportunity to bounce back from this one.” The Tigers will be back in action Thursday at the John Burns Intercollegiate in Lihue, Hawaii.

Track & Field

The Tigers finished their indoor season-opening homestand with the Missouri Invitational on Friday at the Hearnes Center. Drew Rogers entered the top-10 in program history with a mile time of 4:02.30, placing sixth in program history. Sam Innes took first for the Tigers in the men’s weight throw with a toss of 71-feet, 5.5-inches, while Garik Pozecki took second on 64-3. Ames Burton won the women’s weight throw with a personal record of 60-6.75, while Reagan Kimrey took second with a personal record of 60-2.5 and Delilah Pippen was third with a personal record of 54-2. Kimrey took first in the women’s shot put with a personal record of 45-3.75. Skyler Coffey won the men’s shot put at 61-0, while Cade Decker was second at 50-10 and Clayton Kamp took third at 50-8.25. Brianna Lee won the women’s mile at 4:55.06 and Kobi Walker was second at 4:57.54. Robert Hines took second in the men’s 60-meter dash with a time of 6.76 seconds. Missouri will compete in two regular-season meets on Friday and Saturday, with the Valentine Invitational hosted by Boston University and the Tyson Invitational hosted by Arkansas.

Tennis

The Tigers hit the road to Minnesota for a pair of matches. First losing to Minnesota 5-2 on Friday, then won both ends of a doubleheader on Sunday, beating Colorado State 4-0 and St. Thomas 7-0. Against Minnesota, the Tigers earned the doubles points with Lailaa Bashir and Zoe Lazar beating Aiva Schmitz and Jesselle Ante, 6-2, then Mary Brumfield and Andrea Artimedi beating Anlin Xie and Yinong Ma 6-3. But the Gophers won five-of-six singles matches. Gian Octa was the lone Tiger to win in singles, beating Deniz Turan 6-4, 6-1. Brumfield lost 6-3, 7-5, Inah Canete lost 7-6, 7-5, Lazar lost 6-0, 6-2, Artimedi lost 6-2, 5-7, 6-0 and Korina Roso lost 6-4, 4-6, 8-6. On Sunday, the Tigers matched up with Colorado State first, sweeping their way to a win. Missouri won the doubles point when Canete and Roso paired for a 6-0 win against Victoria Erechtchenko and Sarah Weekly, then Bashir and Lazar won by default at third doubles to claim the point. In singles, Roso won by default, Octa beat Logan Voeks 6-4, 6-0 and Lazar beat Mariya Dobreva 6-1, 6-4. In the match against St. Thomas, the Tigers earned the doubles point when Canete and Roso beat Lily Olson and Tentu Shrichandraka 6-2 and Bashir and Lazar beat Marthe Degeorges and Regina Talavera 6-4. In singles, Canete beat Degeorges 6-2, 7-6, Bashir beat Caroline Lindahl 7-6, 6-3, Lazar beat Jannah Einemr 6-0, 6-3, Artimedi beat Schrichandraka 6-1, 6-3, Octo beat Lily Olson you 7-5, 6-2 and Sarah Hartel beat Ingrid Foresberg 7-5, 6-2. “I’m pleased by both performances (Sunday),” Missouri coach Bianca Turati said. “We didn’t drop any singles matches. The team showed great energy and played aggressive tennis at a good level. It’s a great way to bounce back after a close, hard-fought match against Minnesota on Friday. The team is making very good progress and is showing a great competitive spirit on the court.” The Tigers will return home to face Missouri State and SEMO for a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Gymnastics