The week that was: June 2-8

It was another big week for the Missouri Tigers and it’s easy to miss things along the way.
So here’s a recap of the events we didn’t cover, with links to what we did.
Football
Kenny got the week started with a story about JJ Bush’s growing Mizzou interest, then added another about Noah Best and a third about Jowell Combay all on Monday as recruits recapped their official visits.
He also wrote about Mizzou being a perfect fit for Mason James, then I continued my rankings of the best wins of the Eliah Drinkwitz tenure with No. 8.
Kenny also got the first of many stories to come last week on new commit Jabari Brady after his visit, before adding a recruiting notebook on Tuesday.
Kenny wrote about Jaylan Mitchell being the ultimate utility guy, then added a story about Teddy Jarrard detailing his Mizzou offer.
Kenny also wrote about Brendon Haygood’s mom leaving words of wisdom for him, then added another about Braxton Lindsey and the Tiger connections in Arkansas.
I wrote about the Mizzou mission trip to Jamaica, then Kenny added a story about Javonte Smith feeling the love from Mizzou.
I added a story about the biggest changes to UMass’ football roster as I continue looking through the football schedule, then I took a second look at a historic Border War win with a look at the game played on Nov. 25, 1909.
Kenny wrote about the Mizzou Elite Camp, then how the young staff is leaving a strong impression on Braylon Kasper.
I wrote about how the Tiger cornerbacks are set up for success, then Kenny wrote about corner Alex Patton being drawn back to campus.
Kenny wrote about Jabari Brady committing to Mizzou on Saturday.
I added a story about Joshua Manning being poised for a breakout this season, then Kenny wrote about Mizzou’s priority interest in Jack Brown.
I continued my look through the post-spring depth chart with the tight ends, then Kenny wrote about Trajen Greco opening Tony Forney Jr.’s eyes to the Mizzou player-coach dynamic.
Kenny finished the week with a look at Braylon Ellison adding a Tiger offer during his visit.
Men's Basketball
I continued my look into the best wins of the Dennis Gates era in Columbia with No. 8.
Softball
The Tigers hired their new hitting coach with Jake Epstein. Here is our story on the hire.
They also added Emma Jackson officially in the transfer portal.
I didn’t write a story about Jackson specifically, I’ll do a roundup at the end of the portal.
Jackson was All-American Athletic Conference the past two years at East Carolina and hit .397/.460/.751 in 2024 with 24 doubles and 50 RBI. Last year, she hit .326/.453/.730 with 21 home runs and 54 RBI.
Jackson is a solid power-hitting outfielder who I expect to take the starting spot in right field with Stefania Abruscato likely taking over catching duties with Julia Crenshaw gone.
Wrestling
I wrote about Keegan O’Toole transitioning from legendary career on the mat to coaching from the corner.
I’m also a week late on this part, sorry about that, six Tigers went to the freestyle U20 World Team Trials and U23 Nationals two weekends ago now.
Josh Edmond took first at 70 kilograms in U23, while Jarrett Stoner took fifth at 125 kilograms at the U23.
In the U20, Aeoden Sinclair was second at 86 kilograms, Seth Mendoza went 3-2 at 61 kilograms, Mack Mauger went 2-2 at 57 kilograms and Danny Heiser went 2-2 at 74 kilograms.
Also, it came out Saturday that former Tiger great Ben Askren is in the hospital with severe pneumonia according to his wife. I have not seen any updates the past couple of days.
Track & Field
Two members of the Tigers were named to the SEC Community Service team this week.
Tarique George volunteered 53 hours of his time with Columbia-area food banks and supported the Mizzou athletics department as an event staff member at several home events.
Brooke Sawatzky logged 63 community service hours split among several local organizations, including Bluff Retirement Home, Special Olympics and the local children’s hospital.
