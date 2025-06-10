The week that was: June 2-8

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Advertisement

It was another big week for the Missouri Tigers and it’s easy to miss things along the way. So here’s a recap of the events we didn’t cover, with links to what we did.

Football

Men's Basketball

I continued my look into the best wins of the Dennis Gates era in Columbia with No. 8.

Softball

The Tigers hired their new hitting coach with Jake Epstein. Here is our story on the hire. They also added Emma Jackson officially in the transfer portal. I didn’t write a story about Jackson specifically, I’ll do a roundup at the end of the portal. Jackson was All-American Athletic Conference the past two years at East Carolina and hit .397/.460/.751 in 2024 with 24 doubles and 50 RBI. Last year, she hit .326/.453/.730 with 21 home runs and 54 RBI. Jackson is a solid power-hitting outfielder who I expect to take the starting spot in right field with Stefania Abruscato likely taking over catching duties with Julia Crenshaw gone.

Wrestling

I wrote about Keegan O’Toole transitioning from legendary career on the mat to coaching from the corner. I’m also a week late on this part, sorry about that, six Tigers went to the freestyle U20 World Team Trials and U23 Nationals two weekends ago now. Josh Edmond took first at 70 kilograms in U23, while Jarrett Stoner took fifth at 125 kilograms at the U23. In the U20, Aeoden Sinclair was second at 86 kilograms, Seth Mendoza went 3-2 at 61 kilograms, Mack Mauger went 2-2 at 57 kilograms and Danny Heiser went 2-2 at 74 kilograms. Also, it came out Saturday that former Tiger great Ben Askren is in the hospital with severe pneumonia according to his wife. I have not seen any updates the past couple of days.

Track & Field