The week that was: June 9-15

So here’s a recap of the events we didn’t cover, with links to what we did.

It was another big week for the Missouri Tigers and it’s easy to miss things along the way.

I finished the week and continued to look through the post-spring depth chart with a view of the offensive tackles .

I wrote four Said and Unsaids about Laird Veatch discussing the House settlement and Mizzou’s plan moving forward.

The Tigers claimed a third individual national championship of the calendar year when Valentina Barrios won the women’s javelin at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday.

Barrios threw a personal best 203-feet, 5-inches on her final throw of the event. She went into the final throw tied for fifth before busting out the fifth-best throw in women’s collegiate javelin history to take gold. It marked the fourth Missouri women’s outdoor championship in program history, joining Sabrina Dornoefer (1985) and Karissa Schweizer (2017, 2018) with all three of those titles coming in the 5,000-meter run.

“It takes a team effort around the program to allow any of our athletes the opportunity to achieve at the highest level, and Valentina is a product of that,” Missouri coach Brett Halter said. “She deserves all the credit in the world. She believed in the plan, stuck to it and trusted the work she had put into her craft over the last couple of years. I’m incredibly proud of her.”

Missouri’s men have won four individual championships in program history. The most recent Missouri field event championship came from Nat Page in the high jump in 1979.

The individual championship gives Missouri three since the start of 2025, joining Jonathan Seremes winning the indoor triple jump in March and Hellen Hu winning the balance beam championship in April. This is the first time in Mizzou track & field history that a Tiger man and a Tiger women both won a championship in the same year.

Callan Saldutto took on the men’s javelin to kick off the meet for Mizzou on Wednesday. Saldutto recorded a personal record of 252-3, placing third overall for the highest Tiger finish in men’s javelin in program history.

Alicia Burnett ran the 100-meter dash for the Missouri women, placing 11th in 11.11 seconds on Thursday. The finish earned Burnett second-team All-American status.

Skylar Coffey was the lone Tiger to compete on Friday, placing 21st in the men’s discus with a throw of 182-4. That finished earned him honorable mention All-American status.

Finally, on Saturday, Kristi Perez-Snyman and Claudina Diaz both took on the high jump.

Perez-Snyman cleared the bar at 6-1.5 to take sixth, earning first-team All-American status, while Diaz cleared the bar at 6-0.5 for 11th, earning her second-team All-American status.

“It was an outstanding week for the Tigers,” Halter said. “I’m really proud of everyone’s effort and appreciate the support that we’ve had through our season. It’s been a collective effort – high-level performances take a village to achieve and this staff did an incredible job of helping us reach that goal. The credit goes to the kids in the arena for sticking to the plan and achieving a historical season.”

The Missouri women ended in a tie for 20th place with 13 points, the third-best finish in school history. The Tiger men tied for 46th with six points.