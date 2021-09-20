Every Monday from now through the end of football season, Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde will get together for a look back at the weekend's events on The Weekend Recap presented by TrueSon Exteriors. This week, we look back at the 59-28 win over SEMO and talk about week three in college football. You can watch this week's show below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for all of our live and streaming coverage throughout the 2021 season.

You can also listen to the show in podcast form below. You can find the PowerMizzou.com podcast on Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Click here to learn more now