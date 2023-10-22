PowerMizzou.com takes a look at latest news and notes in Missouri football recruiting from this past week.

Commit countdown for Wingo:

SLUH (Mo.) five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo has moved up his commitment date and will now announce his decision on Wednesday, October 25th at 4 p.m. CST at his high school. Wingo made a return trip to Columbia on Saturday for the Tigers' win over South Carolina and everything is trending in Missouri's favor heading into this week. PowerMizzou.com will be there to livestream Wingo's announcement. LATEST WITH RYAN WINGO

Flip update with McClellan:

With Wingo's decision just days away, the attention will likely turn to the other highly-touted, in-state wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan. Can Missouri flip the Rivals250 product? Rivals.com Midwest analyst Clint Cosgrove was in St. Louis this week and caught up with the CBC product and current Ohio State commitment to discuss his recruiting process and how big of a factor both Missouri and Oregon are in his recruiting process. McClellan was back at Ohio State this past weekend, but has also taken gameday visits to Oregon and Missouri as well this fall. MCCLELLAN DISCUSSES OHIO STATE, OREGON, AND MIZZOU

New 2024 RB target:

Sibley picked up a Missouri offer on Wednesday. The Waco, Texas native is putting up huge numbers this season, rushing for 1,604 yards and 21 touchdowns in seven games so far. He has some other notable power five offers from Purdue, Oklahoma State, Nebraska but those were during the spring. The three-star told us he's very interested in Missouri and is hoping to get down for a visit soon despite the communication with the staff being very new. MORE INSIDE THE CHAMBER

2025 RB target details visit:

Farrington was one of the underclassmen targets that visited Missouri when they hosted LSU. Mizzou's coaching staff made a strong impression on the Atlanta native, who is liking Duke, Louisville, and Arkansas early on in his recruiting process. FARRINGTON DETAILS RECENT MISSOURI VISIT

2025 OL hearing plenty from Mizzou: