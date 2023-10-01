PowerMizzou.com takes a look at latest news and notes in Missouri football recruiting from this past week.

Tigers land new 2024 pledge:

- Fresh off their win over Vanderbilt, Missouri added another key piece to their 2024 recruiting class as Pine Bluff (Ark.) athlete Austyn Dendy announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday night. The three-star is a do-it-all player for his high school team that projects as either a safety or running back/wide receiver at the college level. MIZZOU ADDS THREE-STAR ATH AUSTYN DENDY TO 2024 CLASS

Latest with Wingo:

- Originally, Wingo had plans to take an official visit to Colorado over the weekend. However, that trip got canceled. It's likely Colorado could get a visit down the road as the five-star wide receiver seems to be sticking with his December 20th commitment date. Other programs told PowerMizzou.com last month that Texas A&M, Miami, and Penn State are other schools he's considering taking fall visits to as well. Regardless, Wingo was is paying attention to Missouri's hot start and Luther Burden's big season if you check out his social media activity. MORE ON WINGO IN THE CHAMBER

New OL targets:

- Offensive line recruiting will be a focus for Missouri moving forward as they currently only have one commitment in Washington (Mo.) offensive tackle Ryan Jostes. Williams, a Vanderbilt pledge, is Missouri's latest target in the 2024 class. We break down the rest of the OL targets in the target profile piece below... NEW TARGET PROFILE: CJ WILLIAMS

Reactions from The Dome:

- Along with Ryan Wingo, Missouri had a handful of top 2025 targets from the St. Louis metro area in attendance for their showcase win over Memphis in The Dome. Dierre Hill, Jason Dowell, Dejerrian Miller, and Charles Bass were among that group. We got some reactions and notes from each inside THE CHAMBER.

Flip list: