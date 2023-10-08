PowerMizzou.com takes a look at latest news and notes in Missouri football recruiting from this past week.

Wingo checks out Mizzou again:

- After being at The Dome for Missouri's 34-27 win over Memphis, the five-star wide receiver target was one of the high-profile visitors on campus for Missouri's 49-39 loss against LSU. Always a good sign for Mizzou to have their top remaining 2024 target back on campus. MORE ON MIZZOU'S VISITORS FOR LSU

More five-stars in attendance:

- Along with Wingo, there was plenty of other five-star power on campus for Mizzou's showcase game with LSU, which also included defensive end commit Williams Nwaneri and 2026 OL out of Nixa (Mo.), Jackson Cantwell. For Nwaneri, this was the second Missouri game he's been to this season, having previously been in town for the Middle Tennessee State game. For Cantwell, he's also visited Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Nebraska for games this season. MORE ON MIZZOU'S VISITORS FOR LSU

Dierre Hill talks Mizzou:

- Earlier this week, we caught up with Dierre Hill, a top priority target for Missouri in the 2025 recruiting class. The Rivals100 prospect was recently at The Dome for Mizzou's game against Memphis and was impressed with the atmosphere. He's hearing from multiple people on Missouri's staff, including running backs coach Curtis Luper. HILL DETAILS MIZZOU INTEREST

Four-star DT liking Mizzou:

- Dowell is another priority 2025 target that Missouri is making a strong push for. The four-star defensive tackle was at The Dome for Missouri's win over Memphis and was back in Columbia on Saturday for the LSU game. Dowell has established a great rapport with defensive line coach Al Davis, which he discussed at the link below. FOUR-STAR DT JASON DOWELL LIKING MIZZOU

Flip candidates: