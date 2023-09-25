Football gets most of the headlines and the eyeballs this time of year, but there's plenty else going on at Mizzou. Each Monday throughout the year, we'll take a look back at the week that was in Mizzou athletics.

VOLLEYBALL

On Wednesday, Mizzou lost its Southeastern Conference season opener in three straight sets against No. 14 Tennessee. The Tigers were most competitive in the first set as they lost 24-26, then 19-25 in the second set before they were stunned 11-25 in the third. Janet deMarrais finished the game with 10 kills and an ace. The Tigers would bounce back on Sunday as they beat South Carolina in their SEC home opener. Jordan Illiff had a season-high 21 kills. This win put the Tigers at 9-4 overall and 1-1 in SEC play on the season. Mizzou will head to Baton Rouge next week to face LSU. This Week's Results: (09/20) No.14 Tennessee LOSS 3-0 (09/24) South Carolina WIN 3-1 Next Week's Matches: (09/29) LSU

SOCCER

On Thursday, the women’s team traveled to Auburn for its second straight conference road game, where they lost 3-2. Junior Leah Selm scored her first goal of the season for the Tigers. On Sunday, Mizzou lost 2-1 to No. 22 Georgia at home. Kylee Simmons scored her ninth goal of the season which makes her the top goal- scorer in the league. This loss for Mizzou moved them to 5-3-2 on the season. Next week, the Tigers will host No. 11 Arkansas (09/28). This Week's Matches: (09/21) Auburn LOSS 3-2 (09/24) No. 22 Georgia LOSS 2-1 Next Week's Matches: (09/28) No. 11 Arkansas

FOOTBALL

The Tigers traveled to St. Louis in the "Zou to the Lou" matchup, where they defeated Memphis 34-27, improving to 4-0 on the season for the first time since 2013. For the second week in a row, quarterback Brady Cook surpassed 300 yards passing as he completed 18-of-25 for 341 yards and two touchdowns. Luther Burden III also had a big game with 10 catches for 177 yards (both career-highs) in front of his hometown fans. Running backs Nathaniel Peat and Cody Schrader would each rush for a touchdown, with the latter finishing with 123 yards on just 14 carries. The performance made Schrader the SEC's leading rusher with 403 yards. Mizzou's defense had two interceptions in Week 4 as Kris Abrams-Draine would get his second of the year, while Marcus Clarke would get his first. Mizzou begins SEC play in Week 5 when it heads to Nashville to face Vanderbilt. This Week's Result: (09/23) Memphis WIN 34-27 Next Week's Matches: (09/30) Vanderbilt

RECRUITING

Four-star basketball recruit Annor Boateng from the class of 2024 became the fourth player to commit to the Tigers for that class after he picked the Tigers over Arkansas, Auburn and LSU. Boateng is the No.1 ranked player in the state of Arkansas. Jayden Quaintance, a five-star basketball center from the class of 2024, visited Mizzou on Thursday.

GOLF