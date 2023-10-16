This week in Mizzou sports
Football gets most of the headlines and the eyeballs this time of year, but there's plenty else going on at Mizzou. Each Monday throughout the year, we'll take a look back at the week that was in Mizzou athletics.
VOLLEYBALL
Mizzou volleyball was able to end its two-game losing streak on Wednesday when the Tigers defeated Alabama in three straight sets. Janet deMarrais led the way for Mizzou with 24 kills in the match. deMarrais continued her impressive play on Sunday when she recorded 30 kills in the Tigers win against Ole Miss. Mizzou was able to battle back against Ole Miss as they won sets four and five to secure the win. Sierra Dudley had 60 assists in the team's win, giving her a new season high. These back-to-back wins improved Mizzou to 12-7 and 4-4 in conference play. The Tigers will face #25 Auburn next week on the road.
This Week’s Matches:
(10/11) Alabama WIN 3-0
(10/15) Ole Miss WIN 3-2
Next Week’s Matches:
(10/20) #25 Auburn
SOCCER
Mizzou soccer traveled to Nashville this week to face off against Vanderbilt in an SEC conference matchup. The Tigers lost the match 1-0 after the Commodores scored in the 87th minute of the game. Goalie Bella Hollenbach had four saves on the night for the Tigers despite the team's loss. Mizzou has now lost five of its last six games dropping them to 5-6-3 on the season. The Tigers only have three games remaining in the season before the SEC Tournament.
This Week’s Matches:
(10/13) Vanderbilt Loss 1-0
Next Week’s Matches:
(10/19) Tennessee
(10/22) #18 Kentucky
FOOTBALL
Mizzou football ended a decade long losing drought in Lexington on Saturday after they took down the #24 Kentucky Wildcats 38-21. After going down 14-0 in the first quarter the Tigers battled back scoring 17 unanswered points to give them the lead at halftime. From there the Mizzou offense and defense were able to take control and defeat the Wildcats on the road. Quarterback Brady Cook threw for 167 yards and a 18-yard passing touchdown to Theo Wease. Cook ran for a 1-yard touchdown as well. Running back Cody Schrader went for 71 yards on the ground and a touchdown. The Tiger defense was led by corner Kris Abrams-Draine and defensive lineman Darius Robinson in the game. Abrams-Draine grabbed his fourth interception of the season while Robinson sacked Wildcat quarterback Devin Leary twice. This was the Tigers' second top-25 win on the season and first on the road. Mizzou will host South Carolina next week in its homecoming game.
This Week’s Game:
(10/14) #24 Kentucky Win 38-21
Next Week’s Game:
(10/21) South Carolina
Recruiting:
-2025 Four-Star commit Julian “Juju” Marks decommitted from the program this week and reopened his recruiting. Marks says Mizzou is still his option despite decommitting.
GOLF
Mizzou men’s golf finished eighth out of ten teams in a highly competitive Williams Cup field. The field consisted of number one ranked North Carolina, number two Auburn and number six Arizona State. Senior Jack Lundin finished just outside of the top ten as he placed 11th. Lundin finished two-over par and finished with a score of 218. Men’s golf will return to play next year in the National Invitational Tournament on January 29-30.
This Week’s Matches:
Men's: (10/9-10) The Williams Cup 8th of 10
