Football gets most of the headlines and the eyeballs this time of year, but there's plenty else going on at Mizzou. Each Monday throughout the year, we'll take a look back at the week that was in Mizzou athletics.

VOLLEYBALL

After the Tigers top-25 win against Auburn last week Jordan Illiff was awarded SEC player of the week. Mizzou would fall to Tennessee for the second time this season after losing three sets to one. After dropping the first set the Tigers were able to battle back and win the second before dropping the next two. On Sunday Mizzou faced off against Ole Miss for the second time this season in Oxford. The Tigers lost 3-1, splitting the season series. In the match Janet deMarrais led the team with 22 kills and three kills. This loss moves the Tigers to 13-9 on the season and 5-6 in conference play. This Week’s Matches: (10/25) #12 Tennessee LOSS 3-1 (10/29) Ole Miss LOSS 3-1 Next Week’s Matches: (10/3) Mississippi State (10/5) Georgia

SOCCER

Tiger soccer concluded its season after a 2-1 loss against #16 Alabama, causing them to miss the SEC tournament. Mizzou finished the season with a 5-9-3 record while going 1-8-1 in conference play. Kylee Simmons finished the season with 11 goals and 24 total points. Entering the final week of the regular season Simmons led the SEC in points scored. Simmons was named to First Team All-SEC. This is Mizzou’s second consecutive season now with only five wins. This Week’s Matches: (10/26) #16 Alabama LOSS 2-1

FOOTBALL

Mizzou football did not play this week as they had a bye after last week's win over South Carolina. After the game the Tigers had two players recognized for SEC player of the week honors. Running back Cody Schrader, who rushed for a career high 159 yards on 26 carries in the Tigers win over the Gamecocks, earned offensive player of the week honors. This was the fourth time this season Schrader exceeded the 100 yard mark in a game, putting his season total at 807 yards and first in the SEC. Offensive lineman Javon Foster received SEC Lineman of the Week honors after the Tiger O-line did not allow a sack in the teams win. Mizzou is ranked #14 and holds a 7-1 record as they enter its toughest test of the season at #1 Georgia. Mizzou lost to the Bulldogs last season 26-22. This Week’s Game: BYE WEEK Next Week’s Game: (10/4) #1 Georgia



WRESTLING