Football gets most of the headlines and the eyeballs this time of year, but there's plenty else going on at Mizzou. Each Monday throughout the year, we'll take a look back at the week that was in Mizzou athletics.

VOLLEYBALL

Mizzou volleyball swept Mississippi State three sets to none for a victory on Friday to earn its sixth SEC win. The Tigers beat the Bulldogs with a balanced offensive attack as Jordan Illiff, Dilara Gedikoglu, and Janet deMarrais all had double digit kills. The three combined for 37 of the team's 52 kills in the match. On Sunday, Mizzou took on Georgia for its first of two meetings this season. The Tigers defeated Georgia three sets to two, where freshman Sierra Dudley led the attack with 50 assists. Mizzou improves to 15–9 on the year and will face Texas A&M and #24 Auburn next week. This Week’s Matches: (11/3) Mississippi State WIN 3-0 (11/5) Georgia Next Week’s Matches: (11/10)Texas A&M (11/12) #24 Auburn

FOOTBALL

Mizzou football traveled to Athens to take on the #2 ranked and two time defending national champions, Georgia Bulldogs. The Tigers were not able to come away with a win and lost 30-21 after being tied at halftime . Brady Cook threw for 212 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 39 yards as well. Cook was picked off twice on the day, both of which came in the second half. Running back Cody Schrader rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Receiver Theo Wease led the Tigers in receiving yards as he hauled in five catches for 90 yards on the day. The Mizzou offense had 363 total yards on the day, including 151 team rushing yards. The Mizzou defense did not force any turnovers but still managed to sack Georgia quarterback Carson Beck three times on the day and had five total tackles for loss. Mizzou will look to bounce next week at home against Tennessee. The Tigers are now 7-2. This Week’s Game: (11/4) Georgia LOSS 30-21 Next Week’s Game: (11/11) Tennessee Recruiting Three-Star 2024 Mizzou football recruit Cam Dooley decommitted this week from the Tigers. Dooley is listed as an athlete but plays wide receiver primarily and now has received offers from UCF, Georgia Tech and Wisconsin since decommitting from Mizzou.

Coming Up Next Week