PowerMizzou - Three more games canceled for Tiger women

Thanks to COVID-19, it’s going to be a while before coach Robin Pingeton’s squad is back out on the court.

The program announced Monday evening that the team’s next three scheduled games — against Morehead State on Wednesday, TCU on Sunday and Texas Tech on Dec. 10 — would be canceled due to “a combination of a positive test and subsequent contact tracing within the Mizzou Women's Basketball program.” It is unknown what individual tested positive, their capacity or the extent of the team’s contact tracing.

The announcement makes it four games impacted in relation to the Tigers’ current outbreak. A scheduled game Sunday at Saint Louis was postponed hours before tipoff due to Missouri’s virus issues.

This is at least the second time that COVID-19 issues have affected the team’s normal schedule; the Tigers spent the beginning of practices in 14-day quarantine, per Pingeton in a press conference earlier this month.

Missouri is aiming to play next against rival Missouri State on Dec. 13 at Mizzou Arena.