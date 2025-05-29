Three Predictions: Tennessee, Georgia, Brandon Anderson

Brandon Anderson (Photo by Hunter DeNote)

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman has predictions on a four-star linebacker choosing Tennessee, Georgia landing a top receiver target and a clear leader for a four-star offensive lineman.

1. BRAYDEN ROUSE TO TENNESSEE

Rouse returned to Knoxville for 865 Live and will be back on Rocky Top June 20 for his final official visit before a summer commitment. Texas has closed the gap significantly this spring, but we love where Tennessee is positioned with the top-100 linebacker. My FutureCast is locked in on the Vols.

2. CRAIG DANDRIDGE WILL END UP AT GEORGIA

Georgia is set to get Dandridge on campus this weekend for an official visit. The Dawgs have hosted Dandridge more than any other program, including a few more stops back this spring. They'll get Dandridge back to Athens this weekend for a May 30-June 1 official visit. We view the Dawgs as the team best-positioned with the four-star receiver and believe he will ultimately find his way into this class.

3. BRANDON ANDERSON WILL FIND HIMSELF BACK WITH THE VOLS