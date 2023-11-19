Missouri has added their second, in-state offensive lineman to the 2024 recruiting class as three-star Nevada (Mo.) product Talan Chandler has flipped his verbal pledge from Colorado to Missouri. Chandler's decision comes after two consecutive gameday visits to Missouri for their wins over Tennessee and Florida. For the three-star, the opportunity to play for Missouri is a dream fulfilled. "I decided to flip my commitment because this was a dream opportunity for me," Chandler said of Missouri. "Playing at Mizzou has always been a dream of mine and it was an opportunity I did not think I would have. When the opportunity arose me and my family talked and prayed on it and decided that it was best for me and my future. Mizzou is on the rise and the program has a great future. Coach (Brandon) Jones, the OL coach, has done a great job of developing people and I love that. Overall, it was the best choice for me and my future."

Before moving to Nevada (Mo.) for his senior season, Chandler played at Lutheran (Mo.) St. Charles and has plenty of ties to many Missouri players that hail from the St. Louis area. "Me and Brett Norfleet played youth football together. I've trained with Brady Cook when I was in middle school and he was in high school. Drake Heismeyer. I played against Jahkai Lang. There is a lot of guys in the locker room that I know and have gone against." Before visiting for the Tennessee game a couple of weeks ago, the 6-foot-3, 295-pound received his offer from Mizzou's staff, who see him as a highly-skilled center along the offensive front. "They said they just love how much I've improved technique wise, physicality wise," Chandler noted. "They said they can see how much I've grown as a player and a person too. Getting bigger, stronger. They loved how I'm being dominant against the guys I am playing and that I'm suppose to do that. They said I've gotten better every single year and I still have room to grow. Ultimately, they said I have a really high-ceiling and they see it." With Missouri, it's not only the hometown program for Chandler, but also a program he sees on the rise. "They've grown tremendously since last year," Chandler said. "Brady Cook is a dude. He is an absolute stud. Cody Schrader is a stud. Their offensive line has even improved so much just from last year. Their defense is unbelievable. They are competing with some of the best programs in the country. You can see where their program is heading." With Chandler in the fold, Missouri now has 15 total commitments in their 2024 recruiting class. He becomes the second offensive line pledge for the Tigers, joining Washington (Mo.) offensive tackle Ryan Jostes.