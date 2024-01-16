The Tigers let an opportunity slip away from them on Saturday when South Carolina exited Mizzou Arena with a 70-68 win in overtime. The loss kept them winless in SEC play and gave the team its second three-game losing streak of the season. Missouri now looks to turn things around on the road, playing at Alabama. The Crimson Tide had one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the league, going 8-5 through December. But the tougher competition appears to have prepared the team well as Alabama has opened conference play by defeating Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Mississippi State, the wins against the Commodores and Bulldogs coming on the road. Head coach Nate Oats, in his fifth season with the program, led the Crimson Tide past the Tigers twice last season: once in the regular season at Mizzou Arena, 85-64, and again in the semifinals of the SEC tournament, 72-61. He’ll look to keep the streak going this week.

TIP TIME INFORMATION

Missouri (8-8, 0-3 SEC) at Alabama (11-5, 3-0) WHEN: 6 p.m. CT WHERE: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network SERIES: Alabama leads, 14-7 KENPOM PREDICTION: Alabama 89, Missouri 72

PROJECTED STARTERS

Alabama Crimson Tide Player Class Height PPG RPG APG Mark Sears SR 6-1 20.3 4.2 3.6 Aaron Estrada GR 6-3 13.2 5.1 3.9 Rylan Griffen SO 6-6 9.8 3.7 1.9 Nick Pringle SR 6-10 5.1 4.3 0.5 Grant Nelson SR 6-11 12.6 5.7 2.2

BY THE NUMBERS

Statistical Matchup Mizzou Category Alabama 75.6 PPG 90.1 72.7 Opponent PPG 73.9 44.8 FG% 48.9 33.2 3PT% 39.2 76.2 FT% 77.7 -4.1 Rebounding Margin 6.4 1.3 AST/TO Ratio 1.3 104 KenPom Rank 6 78 Offensive Efficiency Rank 1 141 Defensive Efficiency Rank 57 233 Tempo Rank 35 107 Strength of Schedule Rank 10

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Everything starts on defense. Alabama ranks fourth in the NCAA averaging 90.1 points per game and holds the top spot in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency rating, scoring 124.3 points per 100 possessions. The Tide have cracked triple digits on five separate occasions this year and came close two other times, hanging 98 on Mercer and 99 on Oregon. They rank in the top 20 in the country in 2-point, 3-point and free throw percentage. Senior guard Mark Sears, the team’s lone returning starter, has led the charge as one of the nation’s top-20 scorers, posting 20.3 points per game while shooting 54.5% from the field, 48.8% from 3 and 82.8% from the free throw line. Alabama’s been held to 86 points or fewer in each of its five losses this season. If Missouri wants a chance to win, that’s a good place to start. 2. Get to the free throw line. While missing the front end of one-and-one free throws on back-to-back possessions in overtime cost the Tigers in their loss to South Carolina on Saturday, they made a considerably decent effort to get to the stripe throughout the afternoon. Over its past two outings, Mizzou’s taken 40 free throws and had a free throw rate of 32.5% — up from its season average of 26.7%. The Crimson Tide are susceptible to giving up a high number of foul shots, with opposing teams generating a free throw rate of 35.1%, a mark that ranks 234th in the NCAA per KenPom. Four of the team’s five most-played forwards commit at least 3.9 fouls per 40 minutes. Going up against an opponent that boasts the fourth-fastest pace in the country, getting to the free throw line — and executing there — would be a simple way for MU to slow the game down. 3. Close the game out strong. In each of Missouri’s first three SEC matchups, the black and gold have been outscored by their opponent in the final five minutes of regulation. The Tigers have only put up 16 points collectively during that time while the other teams have scored 30. Mizzou had four-point leads against both Georgia and South Carolina heading into the home stretch before letting the Bulldogs and Gamecocks complete comebacks against them. If the team finds itself in a close contest with Alabama heading into the final media timeout, it has to do a better job of executing with its last few possessions to come out on top.

PREDICTION

KenPom’s prediction of a 17-point road loss feels like a stretch. Mizzou received a blowout loss against Illinois but has otherwise been competitive in every game it’s played this season. Still, I don’t think the Tigers have the horses to keep up with Alabama. I’ve got Missouri losing on the road, 80-73.

