Mizzou’s best chances to end its seven-game losing streak come this week. The Tigers play host to Arkansas on Wednesday and visit Vanderbilt on Friday. The two teams have a combined conference record of 1-12, joining MU to make up the bottom three of the SEC. The Razorbacks have fallen on hard times, plummeting from their No. 14 preseason ranking in the AP Top 25 poll. The team suffered an early-season loss to UNC Wilmington on Nov. 17 and while it later pulled off an upset over No. 7 Duke on Nov. 29, it’s only defeated one high-major opponent since, taking down Texas A&M at home by one point on Jan. 16. Arkansas will have some notable absences in its matchup with the black and gold. The school announced on Saturday that senior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis has stepped away from the program — head coach Eric Musselman refused to comment further when asked for more details. Redshirt sophomore forward and former Missouri transfer Trevon Brazile was also ruled out in the Razorbacks’ most recent game against Kentucky on Saturday dealing with knee soreness and it’s unclear if he’ll be available for Wednesday’s contest. The Tigers, meanwhile, should get some depth back. Head coach Dennis Gates said that freshman guard Anthony Robinson II should be ready to play after being absent from the team’s game against South Carolina on Saturday due to a family matter. And freshman forward Trent Pierce will be a “game-time decision” working his way back from an illness. The last time the Hogs played inside Mizzou Arena, the Tigers rallied back from being down 10 with five minutes left to play to take a 79-76 victory. Sean East II played a big part in the comeback, scoring eight points during the stretch and finishing the game with 12. The graduate senior guard knows it’ll take the same kind of effort to beat Arkansas this time around. “It was tough. You know, you had to get stops. Every bucket counted, every possession mattered and you gotta execute late in games,” East said. “(This year,) they're versatile, you know what I'm saying? They've got good guards, long, athletic. You know, got some bangers inside. They play hard and they're a gritty team, they're always good. I mean, it's gonna be a good game.”

TIP TIME INFORMATION

Missouri (8-12, 0-7 SEC) vs. Arkansas (10-10, 1-6) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CT WHERE: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network SERIES: Arkansas leads, 33-27 KENPOM PREDICTION: Missouri 74, Arkansas 71

PROJECTED STARTERS

BY THE NUMBERS

Statistical Matchup Mizzou Category Arkansas 73.6 PPG 75.2 73.5 Opponent PPG 76.8 44.8 FG% 43.8 32.4 3PT% 31.7 76.8 FT% 71.8 -4.7 Rebounding Margin -1.3 1.2 AST/TO Ratio 1.0 113 KenPom Rank 112 106 Offensive Efficiency Rank 150 131 Defensive Efficiency Rank 90 250 Tempo Rank 76 40 Strength of Schedule Rank 28

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Keep the Razorbacks off the free throw line. Arkansas has a free throw rate (which is free throws attempted divided by field goals attempted) of 44.8%, which ranks ninth in the country per KenPom. Their wings, Khalif Battle and Tramon Mark, are two of the best in the country at getting to the stripe, combining to draw 12.2 fouls per 40 minutes. Both player also make at least 79.0% of their foul shots. It’s one of the reasons Gates said he believes the Razorbacks are a better team record than their record indicates. The Tigers have struggled to keep opposing teams off the line, especially in conference play, affording league opponents a free throw rate of 47.6%. Containing Arkansas’ ball-handlers without reaching in will be a big emphasis for Mizzou heading into this game. 2. Be ready to shoot off the catch. Missouri attempted just eight 3-pointers in its game against South Carolina last weekend but Gates pointed out that a major part of the team’s game plan was to get paint touches. The strategy worked for the most part as the Tigers outscored the Gamecocks in the lane, 40-20. However, they’ll likely have to use a different approach against the Hogs as Arkansas blocks 7.0% of its opponents’ 2-pointers, which ranks 29th in the NCAA according to KenPom. Gates knows his players will have to be more reliant on their outside looks. “Arkansas is one of the best shot-blocking teams in our conference, they do a great job protecting the rim,” Gates said. “So now, where's that balance at? You gotta be able to read the right shots but also be able to spray out to open guys. And that's going to be one of the things that we have to understand.” 3. Win the turnover battle. The Razorbacks are above-average at taking care of the ball, coughing it up on 16.2% of possessions, they also don’t force a lot of turnovers, coming up with takeaways on just 14.4% of defensive possessions. In their 63-57 loss to Kentucky on Saturday, the Wildcats scored 12 points off of 13 turnovers while Arkansas scored five points off of nine. Starting point guard El Ellis, in particular, is susceptible to takeaways, coughing the ball up on 20.8% of his personal possessions. Mizzou is statistically better turnover-wise, both offensively and defensively. The more the Tigers need to flex that advantage as much as possible.

PREDICTION

Neither team is in a good spot presently. This will be a game that comes down to who wants it more. I think Arkansas is still adjusting to Davis and Brazile not being a part of the rotation — Musselman played just two players off the bench for more than five minutes against Kentucky. With the Tigers playing at home, I’ll give them the edge. I’ve got Mizzou winning, 69-67.

