Missouri’s last meeting with Arkansas was one of its worst performances of the season. The Tigers were favored to win the matchup against the Razorbacks. KenPom projected a three-point victory at home for the black and gold. Mizzou came out flat-footed, though. The team shot just 32.1% from the field and committed nine turnovers in the first half. Arkansas made 59.4% of its shots and scored 13 points off of the hosts’ giveaways. The Tigers dug themselves into a 19-point hole by halftime and while they trimmed the deficit down in the second period, they couldn’t get back on top, suffering a 91-84 loss. Not much has changed for MU in the three weeks since then, as the team still remains winless in the SEC. But the Razorbacks recently saw the return of senior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis, who was away from the program in the team’s first game against the Tigers and has since reclaimed his spot in head coach Eric Musselman’s starting lineup. Arkansas is 2-2 since Davis came back, picking up wins against Georgia and Texas A&M. Still, with just four games left in the regular season, the Razorbacks are one of the lower-tier teams Missouri still has on its slate. It’ll be one of the better opportunities the team has to get its first SEC victory.

TIP TIME INFORMATION

Missouri (8-18, 0-13 SEC) at Arkansas (13-13, 4-9) WHEN: 11 a.m. CT WHERE: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN2 SERIES: Arkansas leads, 34-27 KENPOM PREDICTION: Arkansas 76, Missouri 71

PROJECTED STARTERS

Arkansas Razorbacks Player Class Height PPG RPG APG El Ellis GR 6-3 5.9 2.0 1.7 Davonte Davis SR 6-4 6.1 3.6 2.0 Khalif Battle GR 6-5 10.6 2.4 1.2 Tramon Mark JR 6-6 17.2 4.0 1.6 Chandler Lawson GR 6-8 4.0 4.0 0.7

BY THE NUMBERS

Statistical Matchup Mizzou Category Arkansas 72.0 PPG 75.2 74.4 Opponent PPG 77.8 44.0 FG% 44.3 32.8 3PT% 31.5 78.0 FT% 72.4 -5.9 Rebounding Margin -1.9 1.1 AST/TO Ratio 0.9 144 KenPom Rank 118 140 Offensive Efficiency Rank 129 160 Defensive Efficiency Rank 116 230 Tempo Rank 53 47 Strength of Schedule Rank 26

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Match Makhi Mitchell’s toughness. Mizzou wasn’t struggling too bad through the opening minutes of its last meeting against Arkansas — at the under-16 media timeout, the Tigers only trailed by two. Musselman chose to sub in Mitchell during the break, who gave the Razorbacks a level of physicality the Tigers couldn’t match. The fifth-year senior stayed in the game through the rest of the first half and dominated Mizzou, leading all players with 14 points and eight rebounds, three of the boards coming on the offensive end. Mitchell had a plus/minus of positive-17 by halftime. In SEC play, the 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward ranks in the top-16 in offensive and defensive rebounding percentage, block percentage, 2-point field goal percentage, free throw percentage and fouls drawn per 40 minutes. The Tigers have to do what it takes to keep the big man in check. 2. Protect the rim without fouling. Mitchell wasn’t the only player who had success in the paint against Missouri. Arkansas took just six 3-point shots during the last game, making four. The team had 56 points in the paint — 10 points more than Mizzou’s afforded in any other game in the Dennis Gates era. Tramon Mark had 22 points without pulling up from beyond the arc. Fifth-year senior forward Jalen Graham added another 13 points doing the same. The Hogs as a team combined to go 21-26 at the free throw line, too. Arkansas takes the fewest amount of triples in the conference and only connects on them at a 31.5% clip as Musselman’s offensive strategy revolves around attacking the rim relentlessly. Mizzou has to be better prepared for it. 3. Get to the line. One of the ways MU was able to shrink the Razorbacks’ lead last game was by doing a better job of drawing fouls. The Tigers went 6-6 on free throws in the first half against Arkansas, but went 14-16 in the second. The Razorbacks have the fourth-worst defensive free throw rate in the league at 37.2% and foul shots have accounted for 21.3% of opponents’ points scored against them in SEC play. Even Mitchell, the team’s best shot-blocker, is susceptible to getting into foul trouble, committing 5.1 fouls per 40 minutes this season. Gates used an expletive after the Tigers’ loss to Tennessee on Tuesday to describe his team’s inability to draw fouls. It could lead Mizzou to come out a little more motivated on Saturday.

PREDICTION

Arkansas might’ve made Missouri look foolish in the last matchup but that doesn’t make the Razorbacks an unbeatable team. I’d expect the Tigers to give a much better effort in the rematch. Still, it’s tough to win on the road, especially at Bud Walton Arena. I’ll give Arkansas the edge in a close one, 72-71.

