While Missouri’s road loss to Arkansas on Saturday extended the team’s losing streak to a program-record 14 consecutive games, it doesn’t mean the Tigers want it to keep it going. With four games left on the regular season slate, the team will look to put an end to it with their first win of conference play. Mizzou’s next opportunity comes on the road again, matching up with Florida. The black and gold fell to the Gators at home a little over a month ago, 79-67. UF has surged up the SEC standings since then, going 7-2 over the stretch, its only losses coming on the road against Texas A&M by one point and Alabama in overtime. Tigers head coach Dennis Gates knows the Gators will have plenty to play for in this week’s matchup. With a 9-5 league record, Florida is in a tie with Kentucky for the No. 5 seed in the conference tournament and just one game out from moving up to the top four, which would grant the team a bye to the semifinals. Despite the losing streak, Gates believes his team remains motivated. It’ll take a full 40-minute effort from the Tigers to pull out the win on Wednesday. “Our spirits are high, our coaching staff is doing a great job,” Gates said Saturday. “At the end of the day, what you see is a team playing hard and giving their very best no matter what our circumstances are and there's no excuses.”

TIP TIME INFORMATION

Missouri (8-19, 0-14 SEC) at Florida (19-8, 9-5) WHEN: 5:30 p.m. CT WHERE: Exactech Arena, Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network SERIES: Flroida leads, 10-4 KENPOM PREDICTION: Florida 86, Missouri 71

PROJECTED STARTERS

Missouri Tigers Player Class Height PPG RPG APG Nick Honor GR 5-10 10.9 1.3 1.7 Sean East II GR 6-3 17.0 3.4 4.2 Tamar Bates JR 6-5 13.6 2.8 1.3 Noah Carter GR 6-6 11.7 5.2 1.4 Jordan Butler FR 7-0 2.1 1.9 0.1

BY THE NUMBERS

Statistical Matchup Mizzou Category Florida 72.0 PPG 84.8 74.9 Opponent PPG 77.1 43.9 FG% 45.3 32.6 3PT% 33.5 78.9 FT% 69.3 -5.9 Rebounding Margin 8.0 1.1 AST/TO Ratio 1.3 146 KenPom Rank 25 129 Offensive Efficiency Rank 13 180 Defensive Efficiency Rank 84 240 Tempo Rank 33 49 Strength of Schedule Rank 37

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Keep the Gators off the boards. Florida doesn’t shoot an astronomical field goal percentage. In fact, against SEC opponents, the team has made just 49.3% of its 2-pointers, coming in below the national average according to KenPom. The Gators still rank 13th in the country in KenPom’s offensive efficiency margin, though, because of their ability to crash the glass. Florida pulls down 39.4% of available offensive rebounds, which ranks third nationally — a mark that trails just Texas A&M in the SEC. Sophomore center Micah Handlogten ranks second among NCAA Division I players with an offensive rebound rate of 18.7%. In their previous matchup, the Gators got to 36.1% of its misses against Missouri and outscored the black and gold in second-chance points, 13-2. The Tigers can’t let rebounding have as sizeable of an impact this time around. 2. Get Tamar Bates more involved. The Indiana transfer’s seen his shot attempts dip over the last few games as opposing defenses key in on him more. He’s still averaging 13.6 points per game on the season but hasn’t reached that threshold since the team’s games against Texas A&M on Feb. 7. Bates had a lot of success against UF the last time out, though, putting up a career-high 36 points shooting 13-21 from the field, including going 9-9 at the free throw line. Bates had just six field goal attempts in the team’s last game against Arkansas, plus six more shots at the free throw line. For Mizzou to come out on top, it’ll need Bates to be much closer to the former version of himself, rather than the latter. 3. Attack the paint. Mizzou had a lackluster performance inside the arc against Arkansas on Saturday, shooting just 46.9% on 2s. Noah Carter in particular seemed to struggle the most, going just 3-10 on shots inside. Gates noted after the game he wanted to see more from the graduate senior forward. “You need that fourth guy to step up you know and Noah Carter wasn't able to do that tonight,” Gates said. “He was 0-4 from the 3 and missed some easy baskets in the paint. So I just I just think that fourth guy would have given us balance.” Florida’s interior defense isn’t as stingy as the Razorbacks’. The Gators have allowed SEC opponents to shoot 52.8% on 2-pointers, which ranks in the bottom three of the conference. In Mizzou’s last matchup with the team, scoring inside was one of the few things the Tigers did well, making 54.1% of their 2s. MU should look to do the same this time around to bounce back from its underwhelming effort against Arkansas.

PREDICTION

Florida’s improved immensely since the last time it played Missouri. The same can’t be said of the black and gold. The Tigers haven’t won away from Mizzou Arena since the end of November. The Gators just have a much higher margin for error. I’ve got Florida taking the win, 75-65.

