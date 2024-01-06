Missouri snapped a three-game losing streak last weekend by taking its biggest victory of the season, a 92-59 blowout over Central Arkansas. Now heading into conference play, head coach Dennis Gates hopes the win serves as a bit of a reset for the Tigers after going 8-5 in their non-conference schedule. “You can start with a 0-0 record. You don't eliminate your record from non-conference, but you can start a new season, 0-0,” Gates said. “And that is a part of your growth and more a part of your postseason opportunities than anything out there. We let some games go but we did win some good games, no different than last year during this time. We let some games go but I thought we didn't do that until conference play. We were able to come into conference with one loss, and that was the Kansas loss, with some great wins. And ultimately we got into the NCAA tournament last season because of our conference play and the wins on the road and the wins at home.” Mizzou begins its SEC slate by hosting Georgia. The Bulldogs have taken strides during head coach Mike White’s second year at the helm, earning 10 wins including victories against Wake Forest, Florida State and Georgia Tech and only suffering three losses, all of them coming against high-major schools at neutral sites. They'll enter Saturday's contest riding an eight-game winning streak. The Tigers faced Georgia on the road last season and trailed the Bulldogs at halftime, 41-40, before pulling away in the second half to take an 85-63 win. After an up-and-down early part of the regular season, Missouri is hoping it’ll be able to move past its growing pains entering league play to take Georgia down again. “We saw, when our back was against the wall in a lot of games, even the ones that we lost, when we were down, we were always able to fight back and we never really quit,” junior guard Tamar Bates said. “So we learned a lot of lessons throughout the games that we won and lost. But most of the lessons that we learned weren't necessarily from a schematic standpoint and things like to where it's X's and O's. It's more so the psychological part of the game and then like just us maintaining our culture, winning the culture game. So that's what we learned a lot more and I feel like that'll show up in SEC play.”

TIP TIME INFORMATION

Missouri (8-5) vs. Georgia (10-3) WHEN: 12 p.m. CT WHERE: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network SERIES: Missouri leads, 11-8 KENPOM PREDICTION: Missouri 74, Georgia 71

PROJECTED STARTERS

Georgia Bulldogs Player Class Height PPG RPG APG Noah Thomasson GR 6-4 12.3 3.5 1.8 Silas Demary Jr. FR 6-5 8.5 4.6 3.0 RJ Sunahara GR 6-8 3.8 2.5 0.5 Jabri Abdur-Rahim SR 6-8 13.2 3.5 0.2 Russell Tchewa GR 7-0 6.1 6.3 1.1

Statistical Matchup Mizzou Category 76.5 PPG 75.4 71.3 Opponent PPG 69.4 45.2 FG% 43.2 34.3 3PT% 34.4 76.5 FT% 69.6 -2.7 Rebounding Margin -1.6 1.2 AST/TO Ratio 1.1 89 KenPom Rank 85 71 Offensive Efficiency Rank 127 132 Defensive Efficiency Rank 52 233 Tempo Rank 111 216 Strength of Schedule Rank 204

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Keep a hand up on Jabri Abdur-Rahim. Georgia’s leading scorer has taken a significant leap in his senior season. After coming off the bench during his first two years with the Bulldogs, Abdur-Rahim has started every game this season and has season his scoring average almost double, jumping from 7.1 points per game to 13.2. Most of his success on offense has come as a shooter, as he’s made 42.6% of his 3-points, which ranks 170th among all NCAA Division I players according to KenPom, on 5.2 attempts per game. Abdur-Rahim didn’t have too big of an impact in last year’s contest against Mizzou, going 0-5 from the field to finish with two points, four rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes. The Tigers will need to keep it that way again on Saturday.

2. Get back in transition. The Bulldogs thrive coming off the fast break. In six outings against high-major opponents, Georgia is averaging 14.8 points off of turnovers per game. Gates said that one of his biggest disappointments in the offseason was that Missouri only shot 213 free throws while opponents shot 267 and that he wants to see the ratio reversed in SEC play. That’ll be a challenge against the Bulldogs — foul shots account for 22.9% of the team’s points scored, which ranks 33rd in the country according to KenPom. Bates noted that taking care of the ball on offense and containing the fast break on defense has been a big emphasis in practice this week. “That's one thing that we focused on and we know we got to get off of it early and not give them those live-ball turnovers that give them energy,” Bates said. “But they're really good in transition. So that's why I said that needs to carry over into this game to where we build a wall to where their three guards that they have can't really get down here and they see bodies all night.” 3. Find a rhythm from deep. The Tigers have been underwhelming from the 3-point line across their last five games, shooting above 33.3% as a team just once. The black and gold’s past two shooting performances have both ranked in the bottom three on the year, Mizzou going 12-51 across the two contests. While the 92 points the Tigers put up against Central Arkansas were impressive, they were only a few treys away from cracking triple digits for the second time this season. Gates named Noah Carter and Connor Vanover as a few players he hopes get out of their shooting funk heading into SEC play. Georgia is one of the better teams defending the perimeter, allowing opponents to make just 30.1% from outside. Missouri will need to be better from beyond the arc to come out with the win.

PREDICTION

While the Bulldogs look much improved from a year ago, I don’t think they're quite ready to climb their way up the SEC standings yet. Playing in front of a home crowd, this is a win the Tigers could really use after the tailspin in December. I’ve got Mizzou taking the victory, 76-70.

