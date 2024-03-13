With a winless record in SEC play, Missouri heads into the SEC tournament this week fighting to keep its season alive. The No. 14-seeded Tigers go up against No. 11-seeded Georgia on Wednesday, a team Mizzou hasn’t faced since the conference opener on Jan. 6. Their first meeting was a bit hectic, with the Bulldogs taking a 17-point lead in the first half before MU shrank it down to two just before halftime. The Tigers went on to take a three-point lead midway through the second half, but surrendered a 9-3 run in the final 4:20 of the contest to suffer a 75-68 loss. In retrospect, the game served as an omen of what was to come for the black and gold in practically every other SEC outing — a competitive matchup in which Missouri kept it close for the majority of the evening before unraveling late. The Tigers now go into Wednesday’s game hoping to rewrite that narrative. It’s been two months since they crossed paths with Georgia. The Bulldogs got off to a decent start in conference play, going 4-2, but won just two of their last 11 and have missed starting forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim in their last two games due to injury. Head coach Dennis Gates is expecting both sides to make adjustments. “With Georgia, it's gonna be a tough game, right?” Gates said. “They're not the same team. We're not the same team. We've played each other once and it was at the very beginning of the season. So both teams aren't who their records say they are.”

Advertisement

TIP TIME INFORMATION

Missouri (8-23, 0-18 SEC) vs. Georgia (16-15, 6-12) WHEN: 8:30 p.m. CT WHERE: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network SERIES: Missouri leads, 11-9 KENPOM PREDICTION: Georgia 76, Missouri 71

PROJECTED STARTERS

Georgia Bulldogs Player Class Height PPG RPG APG Noah Thomasson GR 6-4 12.8 2.7 1.6 Silas Demary Jr. FR 6-5 12.2 3.5 0.3 Blue Cain FR 6-5 7.0 2.2 0.7 Dylan James FR 6-9 3.9 2.4 0.4 Russell Tchewa GR 7-0 7.9 6.8 1.3

BY THE NUMBERS

Statistical Matchup Mizzou Category Georgia 72.6 PPG 75.0 76.6 Opponent PPG 74.7 44.1 FG% 43.0 32.3 3PT% 33.1 79.1 FT% 73.2 -6.7 Rebounding Margin -1.5 1.1 AST/TO Ratio 1.0 145 KenPom Rank 92 129 Offensive Efficiency Rank 103 189 Defensive Efficiency Rank 78 67.1 Tempo Rank 125 34 Strength of Schedule Rank 43

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Keep the Bulldogs off the boards. Georgia wasn’t an elite team at rebounding the ball this season, coming up with just 29.0% of available offensive rebounds in SEC play according to KenPom. Yet, against Mizzou, the glass became a huge factor in a close game. Despite the Tigers coming up with nine rebounds to UGA’s eight, the Bulldogs came away outscoring the black and gold in second-chance points, 15-4. Starting center Russell Tchewa had a big impact in that regard, leading Georgia with 18 points and 11 rebounds. MU graduate senior guard Nick Honor said it’s something the team will try to limit this time around. “You know, they got guys who really like to attack, who like to get downhill,” Honor said. “So the more we can keep them on the perimeter and kind of contain them, that'll be better. And as soon as the shot goes up, just making sure we get those rebounds. I mean, once we rebound and defend, I mean, it's March, so that's the ballgame right there.” 2. Win the free throw battle. Another big swing that didn’t go Missouri’s way in its first matchup with the Bulldogs came at the stripe. The Tigers shot 6-7 on foul shots while Georgia went 15-21. Mizzou’s come a long way in earning trips to the line since then — the team averaged 23.6 free throw attempts per game during the second half of league play, up significantly from its season average of 18.5. However, the Tigers are still struggling to keep opponents off the stripe, with a defensive free throw rate of 43.0%, which ranks 339th in the country. Foul shots have accounted for 22.2% of the Bulldogs’ points this year. Missouri has to do what it can to stay in front of them in the free throw count. 3. Keep multiple players involved on offense. The black and gold looked about as good as it has all year during the first half of its regular season finale against LSU on Saturday. Part of that was because the team came at LSU from multiple angles. Five different players scored at least two field goals for Mizzou during the period, resulting in a 35-29 lead at halftime. That changed in the second half, though, as just three players accomplished the feat in the second half, allowing LSU to come back for an 84-80 victory. Georgia hasn’t been an exceptional defensive team this season, ranking second-to-last in the conference with a defensive effective field goal percentage of 53.9. MU has to find several ways to score against the Bulldogs.

PREDICTION

Georgia’s a beatable team and it wouldn’t completely surprise me to see the Tigers end their 18-game losing streak against the Bulldogs this week. But I just can’t trust a Mizzou team that hasn’t earned a victory since December. I’ve got Georgia advancing to the second round of the SEC tournament with a 73-69 win.

PowerMizzou.com is a proud game day partner of Yuengling Traditional Lager the taste of game-time @yuenglingbeer #LagerUp.